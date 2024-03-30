Brittany Cartwright Blasts Jax Taylor on Podcast Amid Separation, Cites Mental Health

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's relationship took center stage in a recent episode of their podcast, sparking widespread attention weeks after announcing their decision to separate. The estranged couple, known for their roles on Vanderpump Rules, delved into the complexities of their marriage, highlighting Cartwright's struggle with Taylor's actions and her dedication to her mental health.

Marital Strife Comes to Light

During the heated podcast exchange, Cartwright didn't hold back, expressing her frustrations with Taylor's behavior throughout their marriage. She candidly told Taylor, "I cannot stand you," pointing out the toll his actions have taken on her and their relationship. Cartwright's revelations about constantly defending Taylor and trying to make him appear in a better light shed light on the underlying issues that plagued their marriage.

Background of Their Relationship

The couple's journey began with a chance meeting in Las Vegas in 2015, leading to a whirlwind romance that quickly became public through their participation in Vanderpump Rules. Their relationship faced numerous challenges, including Taylor's infidelity and the couple's subsequent firing from Bravo, which added layers of public scrutiny to their private struggles. Despite these obstacles, they married in 2019 and welcomed their son Cruz in 2021, showcasing their attempts to build a life together amidst the chaos.

The Impact of Public Life

The recent podcast episode not only highlights the personal toll of their public life but also underscores the broader implications of reality TV fame on relationships. Cartwright's decision to move out for her mental health, coupled with their candid discussion on the podcast, reflects the pressures faced by couples in the public eye. As they navigate their separation and co-parenting, the future of their relationship remains uncertain, leaving fans and observers to ponder the real-life repercussions of reality TV.