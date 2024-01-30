Britney Spears Praises Justin Timberlake's Music Amid Apology for Memoir Content

Pop sensation Britney Spears recently shared her appreciation for Justin Timberlake's latest tracks, 'Selfish' and 'Sanctified.' The admiration, expressed in a now-private Instagram post, came alongside an apology for some content in her 2023 memoir, 'The Woman In Me.'

Britney Praises Justin's New Music

In the Instagram post, Spears praised Timberlake's latest single, 'Selfish,' and another song, 'Sanctified,' from his recent album 'Everything I Thought It Was.' The recognition of Timberlake's music by Spears, despite their tumultuous past, reveals her ability to separate her personal experiences from her appreciation of music.

Apology for Memoir Content

Alongside her praise of Timberlake's music, Spears also apologized for certain revelations in her memoir, which included a previously undisclosed abortion during their relationship and admissions of infidelity on both sides. Spears' candidness in her memoir has been both lauded for its honesty and critiqued for its personal revelations.

Spears and Timberlake: A Public History

The relationship between Spears and Timberlake has been well-documented and public, particularly after Timberlake's 'Cry Me A River' music video, which seemingly referenced his breakup with Spears. Despite the public controversies and personal upheavals, Spears has demonstrated her capacity for kindness and honesty, extending appreciation for Timberlake's music in the public domain. Post Timberlake, Spears went on to marry Kevin Federline and they have two sons, Sean and Jayden.