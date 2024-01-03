en English
Business

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: A Dividend Aristocrat with Promising Growth

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: A Dividend Aristocrat with Promising Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY), a powerhouse in developing drugs for cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders, has set a benchmark in consistent dividend payments since 1985, earning it the title of a dividend aristocrat. The firm recently announced a dividend payment of $0.6 per share. Its market presence in the U.S is impressive, and its forward dividend yield of 4.53% signals anticipated growth.

Dividend Growth and Sustainability

Over the past three years, BMY has maintained a dividend growth rate of 9.20%. However, over extended periods, there has been a decline to 7.20% over five years and 4.40% over a decade. The sustainability of BMY’s dividends is undergirded by a payout ratio of 0.58 and strong profitability, as indicated by a profitability rank of 9 out of 10.

Strong Growth Metrics

Adding further strength to the company’s dividend sustainability are its growth metrics. With a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a 12.10% annual revenue increase, and 18.00% average annual earnings growth over three years, BMY continues to show promise. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 21.40% also indicates healthy financial potential for ongoing dividend growth.

Positioning in the Market

Despite facing challenges with shares dropping by over 28% in 2023, BMY has taken proactive steps to bolster its pipeline and expand its cancer and neuroscience treatment options. This includes the acquisition of RayzeBio Inc. for about $4.1 billion and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. for $14 billion. With a more favorable interest-rate outlook and uptick in deals, BMY is well-positioned for a brighter 2024.

Overall, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s financial health and market position in the pharmaceutical industry suggest that its dividends are sustainable and could potentially increase, making it a viable option for value investors seeking income generation.

Business United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

