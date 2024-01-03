Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: A Dividend Aristocrat with Promising Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY), a powerhouse in developing drugs for cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders, has set a benchmark in consistent dividend payments since 1985, earning it the title of a dividend aristocrat. The firm recently announced a dividend payment of $0.6 per share. Its market presence in the U.S is impressive, and its forward dividend yield of 4.53% signals anticipated growth.

Dividend Growth and Sustainability

Over the past three years, BMY has maintained a dividend growth rate of 9.20%. However, over extended periods, there has been a decline to 7.20% over five years and 4.40% over a decade. The sustainability of BMY’s dividends is undergirded by a payout ratio of 0.58 and strong profitability, as indicated by a profitability rank of 9 out of 10.

Strong Growth Metrics

Adding further strength to the company’s dividend sustainability are its growth metrics. With a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a 12.10% annual revenue increase, and 18.00% average annual earnings growth over three years, BMY continues to show promise. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 21.40% also indicates healthy financial potential for ongoing dividend growth.

Positioning in the Market

Despite facing challenges with shares dropping by over 28% in 2023, BMY has taken proactive steps to bolster its pipeline and expand its cancer and neuroscience treatment options. This includes the acquisition of RayzeBio Inc. for about $4.1 billion and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. for $14 billion. With a more favorable interest-rate outlook and uptick in deals, BMY is well-positioned for a brighter 2024.

Overall, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s financial health and market position in the pharmaceutical industry suggest that its dividends are sustainable and could potentially increase, making it a viable option for value investors seeking income generation.