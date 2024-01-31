BrightView Holdings Reports Decrease in Q1 Revenue, Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance

BrightView Holdings Inc., one of the leading commercial landscaping services companies in the United States, recently unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending December 31, 2023. The report reveals a 4.5% decrease in total revenue compared to the previous year, bringing it down to $626.7 million. Interestingly, the company's net loss also decreased by 13.2%, amounting to $16.4 million, reflecting a net loss margin improvement by 30 basis points.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Moves

Adjusted EBITDA recorded a slight decline of 3.9%, falling to $46.7 million, but this was accompanied by a marginal expansion in the margin by 10 basis points. The company's year-to-date net cash from operating activities rose by a substantial $55.8 million, and the free cash inflow spiked by $72.7 million compared to the same period in the prior year. One significant strategic highlight of this period was the sale of the non-core US Lawns franchise business in January for a whopping $51.6 million.

CEO's Viewpoint

Dale Asplund, BrightView's President and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance at the onset of fiscal 2024. Asplund credited the progress on the One BrightView objectives, the effective conversion of their development backlog, and the successful execution of cost-efficiency plans that led to the EBITDA margin expansion. Despite the challenges, the company remains confident in its strategic initiatives and momentum, thereby reaffirming their fiscal 2024 guidance for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

Insights into Segment Performances

The report further offers detailed financial metrics for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The revenue decreases were primarily observed in snow removal and commercial landscaping services, which were partly offset by an increase in development services. The Maintenance Services Segment witnessed a decline in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to less snowfall and a decline in ancillary services business. Contrarily, the Development Services Segment saw an upswing in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, buoyed by increased project volumes and cost management savings.

By the end of the period, BrightView's balance sheet metrics displayed a reduction in total net financial debt to $859.6 million and a stable net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.9x. The company has scheduled a conference call on February 1, 2024, to elaborate on these financial results. As the nation's largest commercial landscaper, BrightView continues to take pride in designing, creating, and maintaining landscapes across the U.S., along with efficient snow and ice removal services.