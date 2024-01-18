Brighton Gears Up for Sidewalk Project with Tree Removal Beginning Jan 22

On January 22, the City of Brighton will embark on the sizable task of removing trees to pave the way for an ambitious sidewalk project. This move is part of the city’s strategic initiative to enhance pedestrian infrastructure, addressing the gaps in sidewalks on neighborhood streets, and fostering a safer environment for its residents.

Revamping Pedestrian Infrastructure

The project will focus on the installation of a new section of sidewalk along Flint Road, between Williamsen and Spring Mountain Drive. Additionally, it will include the much-needed construction of a pedestrian crossing at Flint Road and Spring Mountain Drive. This initiative aims to significantly increase pedestrian safety and mobility, putting the needs of Brighton’s residents at the forefront.

Further Expansion on Williamsen Drive

The city’s commitment to pedestrian-friendly infrastructure extends to Williamsen Drive, with plans to construct additional sidewalks. The new sidewalks will stretch from Flint Road to Pondview Court and from a point south of Forest Drive to North Church Street. This occurs at the curve where Williamsen Drive morphs into Nelson Street, a crucial point for pedestrian connectivity.

Expect Traffic Delays

While these improvements are undoubtedly beneficial, they come with temporary inconveniences. The tree removal process, a necessary precursor to the sidewalk projects, will inevitably cause traffic delays and intermittent interruptions. These disruptions are expected to conclude by the end of the week, paving the way for the construction of the sidewalks and crosswalks later this year.

The City of Brighton, dedicated to this important initiative, has secured funding of $329,560 from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. Further demonstrating its commitment, the city is also contributing a 20% match to these funds. As Brighton prepares to revolutionize its pedestrian infrastructure, residents are advised to anticipate traffic delays during the tree removal process and remain patient as the city works to enhance their quality of life.