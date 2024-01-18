en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Brighton Gears Up for Sidewalk Project with Tree Removal Beginning Jan 22

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Brighton Gears Up for Sidewalk Project with Tree Removal Beginning Jan 22

On January 22, the City of Brighton will embark on the sizable task of removing trees to pave the way for an ambitious sidewalk project. This move is part of the city’s strategic initiative to enhance pedestrian infrastructure, addressing the gaps in sidewalks on neighborhood streets, and fostering a safer environment for its residents.

Revamping Pedestrian Infrastructure

The project will focus on the installation of a new section of sidewalk along Flint Road, between Williamsen and Spring Mountain Drive. Additionally, it will include the much-needed construction of a pedestrian crossing at Flint Road and Spring Mountain Drive. This initiative aims to significantly increase pedestrian safety and mobility, putting the needs of Brighton’s residents at the forefront.

Further Expansion on Williamsen Drive

The city’s commitment to pedestrian-friendly infrastructure extends to Williamsen Drive, with plans to construct additional sidewalks. The new sidewalks will stretch from Flint Road to Pondview Court and from a point south of Forest Drive to North Church Street. This occurs at the curve where Williamsen Drive morphs into Nelson Street, a crucial point for pedestrian connectivity.

Expect Traffic Delays

While these improvements are undoubtedly beneficial, they come with temporary inconveniences. The tree removal process, a necessary precursor to the sidewalk projects, will inevitably cause traffic delays and intermittent interruptions. These disruptions are expected to conclude by the end of the week, paving the way for the construction of the sidewalks and crosswalks later this year.

The City of Brighton, dedicated to this important initiative, has secured funding of $329,560 from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. Further demonstrating its commitment, the city is also contributing a 20% match to these funds. As Brighton prepares to revolutionize its pedestrian infrastructure, residents are advised to anticipate traffic delays during the tree removal process and remain patient as the city works to enhance their quality of life.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
25 seconds ago
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
Lauren Betts, the former Grandview high school basketball star, was instrumental in leading the UCLA Bruins to an impressive 76-68 victory against the CU Buffs. This significant game took place in Boulder, before the largest audience the Buffs women’s basketball team has ever drawn to the CU Events Center. Betts, with her exceptional performance, scored
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
Pauly Shore Takes on Richard Simmons' Role in 'The Court Jester'
3 mins ago
Pauly Shore Takes on Richard Simmons' Role in 'The Court Jester'
Sally Steele's 'Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards' Returns After an Eight-Year Hiatus
4 mins ago
Sally Steele's 'Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards' Returns After an Eight-Year Hiatus
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
46 seconds ago
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
2 mins ago
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
Adam Harrison, Son of 'Pawn Stars' Celebrity, Dies at 39
3 mins ago
Adam Harrison, Son of 'Pawn Stars' Celebrity, Dies at 39
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
11 seconds
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
25 seconds
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
46 seconds
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
2 mins
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
Weekend Round-Up: Surprises and Dominance in Spanish Football Leagues
3 mins
Weekend Round-Up: Surprises and Dominance in Spanish Football Leagues
Peterborough United Triumphs Over Shrewsbury Town: A Testament to Fan Support
3 mins
Peterborough United Triumphs Over Shrewsbury Town: A Testament to Fan Support
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott: Impressing on Loan, Attracting Serie A Interest
4 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott: Impressing on Loan, Attracting Serie A Interest
UK Defence Secretary Highlights Need for Strategic Adaptation Amid Middle East Tensions
4 mins
UK Defence Secretary Highlights Need for Strategic Adaptation Amid Middle East Tensions
Derry Triumphs Over Donegal Amid Harsh Weather to Secure 13th Dr McKenna Cup
4 mins
Derry Triumphs Over Donegal Amid Harsh Weather to Secure 13th Dr McKenna Cup
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
7 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app