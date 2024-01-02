Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited Files Annual Report, Reinforces Trust and Transparency

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, a global leader in education services, declared its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023. This announcement was made on January 2, 2024, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is a comprehensive documentation of the company’s audited financial statements and is now available for public viewing.

An Insightful Report for All Stakeholders

The annual report is not merely a financial summary but a critical tool for investors and stakeholders. It offers a clear picture of Bright Scholar’s financial health, performance metrics, return on investment, and operational efficiency. More than a fiscal ledger, it’s a window into the company’s market position, strategic direction, and adherence to legal norms.

Accessibility of the Annual Report

The report can be accessed on two platforms: the SEC’s website and Bright Scholar’s investor relations website. This dual availability ensures that stakeholders worldwide can assess the company’s performance and future prospects with ease and transparency.

Complimentary Hard Copies for Shareholders

In addition to digital accessibility, Bright Scholar is providing hard copies of the annual report to its shareholders, upon request, without any charges. This gesture underlines the company’s commitment to transparency and accessibility, valuing the contribution of every shareholder in its success story.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited continues to stand tall in the global education sector, delivering high-quality international education and equipping students with the academic foundation and skills necessary for higher education success. The release of the annual report underscores its commitment to financial transparency and stakeholder engagement, cementing its status as a trusted global education service provider.