Brigantine Home Sells for $2.5 Million, Setting a Weekly High in Atlantic County's Real Estate Market

In a week that saw the real estate market in Atlantic County buzz with activity, a house in Brigantine changed hands for a staggering $2.5 million, marking the pinnacle of residential sales. Amidst 90 home sales, this transaction not only captured the essence of the local market's dynamism but also underscored the allure of luxury living by the Jersey Shore. The tale of this sale, alongside other notable transactions, paints a vivid picture of a real estate landscape where history, luxury, and the promise of serene beachside living intertwine.

A Week of Noteworthy Sales

The real estate scene in Atlantic County last week was nothing short of vibrant, with 90 homes sold, averaging a sale price of $384,028 and $232 per square foot. Among these, a few stood out not just for their price tags but for what they symbolize about the market's current state and potential. A 4,110 square-foot residence at 3 Ridgewood Drive sold for $586,000; a detached house at 16 McDermott Place in Brigantine fetched $595,000. Venturing further, a home at 125 N. Princeton Ave. in Ventnor City went for $640,000, while a condominium at 4800 Harbor Beach Blvd. in Brigantine commanded $650,000. Not to be overlooked, a property at 24 S. Tallahassee Ave. in Atlantic City was snapped up for $700,000.

Escalating to the Multi-Million Dollar Sales

As the stakes rose, so did the sale prices. A condominium at 709 Bayshore Ave., Brigantine, found a new owner for $999,000. Meanwhile, the charm of Ventnor City proved irresistible, with a house at 14 S. Derby Ave. selling for $1,625,000. A condominium at 3641-3643 Atl Brigantine slightly edged past with a sale price of $1,635,000. However, the crescendo of these transactions was a single-family residence at 21 N. Lancaster Ave. in Margate City, fetching a handsome $2,350,000, merely a breath away from the week’s top sale.

The Brigantine Beacon

The sale that crowned the week, a house in Brigantine selling for $2.5 million, was more than a transaction; it was a statement. This sale not only set a weekly high but also highlighted the sustained interest in high-end properties within Atlantic County, particularly in locations that offer an exclusive beachside lifestyle. The appeal of Brigantine, with its pristine beaches, close-knit community, and tranquil environment, continues to draw buyers looking for both luxury and serenity. This sale, and others like it, not only reflect the current health of the real estate market but also hint at the enduring charm of Atlantic County’s coastal locales.

As we look at the broader picture provided by the recent sales data from Atlantic County, it's evident that the market is robust, with a healthy mix of luxury sales and more modest transactions. The diversity in property types, from condominiums to single-family residences, and the range of sale prices, from under $600,000 to the multi-millions, signify a dynamic market that caters to a wide spectrum of buyers. This vibrancy, coupled with the unique charm of Atlantic County’s towns and cities, ensures the real estate market here remains an attractive arena for both buyers and sellers alike.