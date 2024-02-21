Bridging Spaces: How Corey Shelsta Redefines Art and Theater at South Dakota Art Museum Event

Imagine entering a room where the air buzzes with anticipation, coffee aromas mingle with the murmur of excited conversation, and the essence of creativity permeates every corner. This is not just any gathering; it's a rendezvous of minds and spirits at the South Dakota Art Museum Guild, where art transcends its traditional boundaries. On a bright Tuesday morning, February 27, the guild presents an event that promises to be a confluence of art, theater, and the ingenious mind of Corey Shelsta, a theater designer and professor at South Dakota State University.

The Heart of Art in Theater Design

At 10 a.m., the Multipurpose Room of the museum transforms into a stage for Corey Shelsta's presentation, 'Art Is...Filling the Empty Space.' The title itself is a nod to the essence of theater design - creating worlds from the void, sculpting air with light, sound, and scenery to tell stories that move, entertain, and provoke thought. Shelsta, with his rich experience in the theater scene of the Brookings area and beyond, brings to the fore his expertise in lighting, scenery, and sound design. His work, celebrated across platforms like the Prairie Repertory Theatre and the Premiere Playhouse, reflects a mastery over the tangible and intangible elements that make theater a mirror to life.

But Shelsta’s influence stretches beyond the footlights. As a professor, he's at the forefront of integrating digital innovations into theater production, ensuring that the next generation of theater designers are not just artists, but tech-savvy creators ready to take on the challenges of modern theater. This blend of tradition and innovation is what sets Shelsta apart, making his insights not just relevant but essential for anyone keen on understanding the evolving landscape of theater arts.

More Than a Presentation: A Community Experience

The event, while spotlighting Shelsta's distinguished career and contributions, is also a testament to the South Dakota Art Museum Guild's commitment to enriching the community's cultural fabric. Beginning with coffee and social time at 9:30 a.m., it’s an open invitation to the public to engage, learn, and perhaps, find a new appreciation for the arts. The Guild, with its open membership policy, has consistently been at the forefront of bringing varied artistic perspectives to the community through its 'Art Is...' programs, running from September to May each year.

Shelsta's personal touch extends beyond his professional achievements. A peek into his personal life reveals a man for whom creativity is as vital as breathing. With hobbies that include music and model train setups, Shelsta embodies the very essence of art he’s set to discuss: filling empty spaces with expressions of creativity, each telling a unique story, each inspiring a unique emotion.

A Moment for Art, A Lifetime of Inspiration

The South Dakota Art Museum Guild's initiative to feature speakers like Corey Shelsta is more than just an event; it’s a bridge connecting the community with the multifaceted world of art. Through membership dues, the Guild not only supports these enriching programs but also art acquisitions, further cementing its role in the cultural development of the area. Shelsta’s presentation, therefore, is not just an isolated moment of inspiration but a part of a larger, ongoing dialogue between art and community.

As the event concludes, participants will leave not just with a deeper understanding of theater design but with a renewed appreciation for art’s role in filling the empty spaces of our lives. No conjectures, no personal musings, just a simple truth: art, in its myriad forms, shapes our world in ways we often overlook. And thanks to Corey Shelsta and the South Dakota Art Museum Guild, we’re reminded of its power, beauty, and necessity.