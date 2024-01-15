Bridgestone HosePower Expands Reach with Acquisition of Cline Hose & Hydraulics

Marking a significant step in its business expansion, Bridgestone HosePower LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp., has acquired Cline Hose & Hydraulics LLC, a stalwart in the hydraulic and industrial hose business based in Greenville, South Carolina. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster HosePower's business presence and extend its service capabilities across a wider geographic footprint.

Leveraging Cline's Established Legacy

Cline Hose & Hydraulics, a family-owned business rooted in 1948, has built an enviable reputation over its 75-year tenure. With a consistent focus on quality and customer service, the company has expanded its operations across two retail locations and a fleet of mobile service trucks that cater to the Southeast region. This acquisition is poised to leverage Cline's established legacy and prospective market reach.

Aligning with HosePower's Business Model

Tom Henry, the President and CEO of Bridgestone HosePower, expressed optimism about the acquisition. He emphasized that the move aligns seamlessly with HosePower's business ethos and is set to enhance their capacity to serve a broader customer base with increased speed and flexibility.

Shared Commitment to Customer Service

Scott Cline, co-owner of Cline Hose & Hydraulics, also shared a positive perspective on the acquisition. He highlighted the shared commitment to customer service, expressing confidence in the opportunities this acquisition will yield for businesses, customers, and employees alike. Bridgestone HosePower, which operates 47 locations across the United States, including five OEM sales centers, is set to benefit from this shared vision.

This milestone deal, which was greenlit by the boards of directors of both companies, was concluded on December 29, 2023. Nevertheless, the financial intricacies of the transaction remain undisclosed, adding an element of suspense to this significant industry move.