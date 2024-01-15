Bridger-Teton National Forest to Host Public Forest Plan Symposium: A Forum for Education and Engagement

On January 16, the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) will host a public Forest Plan Symposium. This symposium is a collaborative effort with the Friends of the Bridger-Teton and aims to educate the public about forest planning, its significance, the process involved, and how individuals can participate and make an impact.

Advertisment

Location and Accessibility

The event, which is free to the public, offers both in-person and online options. The in-person symposium will take place at four locations across western Wyoming: the Center for the Arts in Jackson, the Civic Center in Afton, the Sublette County Library in Pinedale, and the South Lincoln Training & Event Center in Kemmerer. For those unable to attend physically, live streaming will be available to all four venues, with the link accessible on the Center for the Arts events page on the day of the symposium.

Event Schedule

Advertisment

The symposium will commence with an informal interaction period between the public, Forest staff, and other attendees, beginning at 5 p.m. A formal program will follow at 6 p.m, featuring a panel of experts moderated by Dr. Melanie Armstrong from the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute. The panel will include specialists from diverse fields such as Dr. Martin Nie, James Magagna, Adam Cramer, Ms. Randy'L Teton, and Clancy Jandreau. A Q&A session will be conducted using Sli.do, and forest staff will be available post-program for further discussions. Refreshments will be provided during the event.

Forest Planning: A Strategic Vision

Chad Hudson, the forest supervisor for BTNF, underscores the forward-thinking nature of forest planning. According to him, it's a strategic vision that guides the management of the sprawling 3.4 million-acre forest. The BTNF is currently revising its management plan, and the symposium is part of a series of meetings designed to collect public input for this crucial revision.