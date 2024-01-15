Bridger-Teton National Forest Approves Construction Projects for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

In a significant move, the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF), located in the Jackson Ranger District in Teton Village, Wyoming, has granted approval for three substantial construction projects slated for the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR). This decision is a key component of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Recreation Enhancements 2023 Project, and it follows the Final Environmental Assessment that reported no significant environmental impact.

Details of the Approved Projects

The green-lit projects are comprehensive in nature, encompassing a wide array of developments. These include a lift replacement, modifications to ski runs, traverses, and terrain parks, and upgrades to visitor-service facilities. Additionally, plans have been laid out for the establishment of new summer recreation activities, fuel reduction work, avalanche control infrastructure, and utility enhancements.

Review and Selection Process

Of the 35 proposals that were initially submitted, two projects were excluded from further analysis due to various factors. On the other hand, a new project involving the Corbet's Cabin utility line was added for a more comprehensive examination. District Ranger Todd Stiles has given his endorsement for the commencement of these initiatives, which are expected to roll out over a period of six years.

Public Participation and Review

In the spirit of transparency and public involvement, a 45-day objection period has been declared following the announcement of the draft decision. This period extends until February 26, 2024. The public has multiple channels through which it can voice any objections, including postal mail, fax, or electronically via the project's webpage.