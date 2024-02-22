Brice Marden's Unseen Masterpiece 'Event' Poised to Break Auction Records at Christie's

Imagine stumbling upon a treasure that's been hidden away for years, its value recognized by only a select few. Now, imagine that treasure is a painting by one of the most revered contemporary artists, Brice Marden, and it's about to be unveiled to the world for the first time. This spring, Christie's auction house is set to present an artwork titled 'Event', a previously unseen masterpiece by Marden, with an estimated value that could shatter the artist's previous auction record. Painted between 2004 and 2007, 'Event' is not just another painting; it's a piece that encapsulates the zenith of Marden's artistic journey. With an anticipation that's palpable among art enthusiasts and collectors alike, the unveiling of 'Event' is a momentous occasion that underscores the enduring legacy of Brice Marden, who we sadly lost in August 2023.

A Glimpse into 'Event'

'Event' belongs to Marden's acclaimed series, 'The Propitious Garden of Plane Image', which includes other significant works displayed in prestigious institutions like the Museum of Modern Art and Centre Pompidou Paris. This series is celebrated for its monochromatic composition and the delicate, ribbon-like lines that are a hallmark of Marden's style. Influenced by his study of Asian calligraphy in the 1980s, Marden's approach to linearity and space in 'Event' is both a continuation and a culmination of his lifelong exploration of minimalism and abstract expression. Sara Friedlander, Christie's deputy chairman of post-war and contemporary art, hailed 'Event' as the finest example of Marden's work ever to come to auction, setting the stage for what could be a historic sale.

The Journey to the Auction Block

Since leaving Marden's studio in 2007, 'Event' has remained out of the public eye, adding to the mystique surrounding its upcoming auction debut. Christie's decision to showcase 'Event' for the first time at the Art Dubai art fair, followed by exhibitions in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, signifies the painting's global appeal and the widespread anticipation of its sale. The dimensions of 'Event', chosen based on Marden's belief in the significance of the number six, add another layer of intrigue to the painting, connecting it to a broader narrative about numerology and the artist's personal philosophies.

Setting New Records

The auction of 'Event' at Christie's this spring is not just a sale; it's a testament to Brice Marden's enduring impact on the world of contemporary art. With an estimated value between $30 million and $50 million, 'Event' is poised to eclipse Marden's previous auction record of $30.9 million, set in 2020 with the sale of 'Complements'. This anticipated record-breaking sale underscores the evolving landscape of the art market, where the appreciation for contemporary masters like Marden continues to grow. As collectors and enthusiasts eagerly await the auction, 'Event' stands as a beacon of Marden's visionary contributions to the abstract art movement, a reminder of the profound ways in which art can move, challenge, and inspire us.

As we prepare to witness the unveiling and subsequent auction of Brice Marden's 'Event', we are reminded of the power of art to transcend time and space, connecting us with the vision and passion of artists who continue to shape our understanding of beauty and expression. 'Event' is not just a painting; it's a milestone in the history of contemporary art, a testament to the legacy of an artist who forever changed the landscape of abstraction.