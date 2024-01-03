en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Brian Jones Appointed as New AVP for Institutional Effectiveness at Odessa College

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Brian Jones Appointed as New AVP for Institutional Effectiveness at Odessa College

In a significant announcement, Brian Jones, a seasoned educator and administrator at Odessa College, has been appointed as the new Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness. Jones, who began his academic journey as an adjunct instructor in 2017, will now spearhead the department responsible for furnishing accurate data to aid the institution in making informed decisions.

Transition from Educator to Administrator

Jones’ trajectory at Odessa College has been an inspiring one. Starting as an adjunct instructor, he grew in his roles, later serving as the Director of Professional Learning. However, his new role will be a marked departure from his previous responsibilities. Unlike his prior position that involved some decision-making aspects, his new role will center around providing accurate data to guide institutional decision-making, assessment accreditation, strategic planning, and data analysis.

Commitment to Enhance Student Success

As a first-generation college student himself, Jones is deeply committed to leveraging data to further student success and play a part in building a ‘Talent Strong Texas.’ He underscored the crucial role of data in boosting college programs and facilitating informed decision-making, both of which are fundamental to student success.

An Educator with a Rich Educational Background

Beyond his administrative capabilities, Jones boasts an impressive educational background. He has degrees from Texas Tech University and Lamar University and is currently working towards a doctoral degree in organizational leadership. His passion for understanding and improving organizational systems is evident in his pursuit of higher education in the field. Not limiting himself to academia, Jones also serves as a music minister at Life Challenge Church in Odessa, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

0
Education United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenyan Intern Teachers Demand Job Security, Threaten Strike

By Israel Ojoko

Bennett College’s Santiba Campbell Joins ACE Fellows Program, to Shadow Odessa College's President

By Shivani Chauhan

Ham Radio University's Silver Jubilee: A Celebration of Knowledge and Camaraderie

By BNN Correspondents

Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership

By Salman Khan

Southern State Community College: Board of Trustees to Convene, New Ap ...
@Education · 6 mins
Southern State Community College: Board of Trustees to Convene, New Ap ...
heart comment 0
Gabriel Espitia: Mountlake Terrace Graduate Honored with Prestigious Boy Scout Eagle Award

By BNN Correspondents

Gabriel Espitia: Mountlake Terrace Graduate Honored with Prestigious Boy Scout Eagle Award
Universities Implement Reimbursement Guidelines for Athletes Opting Out of Bowl Games

By Salman Khan

Universities Implement Reimbursement Guidelines for Athletes Opting Out of Bowl Games
Tennessee School District Settles First Amendment Dispute Over Student’s T-Shirt

By Hadeel Hashem

Tennessee School District Settles First Amendment Dispute Over Student's T-Shirt
Rising Preference for International Baccalaureate Over HSC Among Private School Students

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Preference for International Baccalaureate Over HSC Among Private School Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
34 seconds
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
55 seconds
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
1 min
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
1 min
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
1 min
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
1 min
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
1 min
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
1 min
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
1 min
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app