Brian Jones Appointed as New AVP for Institutional Effectiveness at Odessa College

In a significant announcement, Brian Jones, a seasoned educator and administrator at Odessa College, has been appointed as the new Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness. Jones, who began his academic journey as an adjunct instructor in 2017, will now spearhead the department responsible for furnishing accurate data to aid the institution in making informed decisions.

Transition from Educator to Administrator

Jones’ trajectory at Odessa College has been an inspiring one. Starting as an adjunct instructor, he grew in his roles, later serving as the Director of Professional Learning. However, his new role will be a marked departure from his previous responsibilities. Unlike his prior position that involved some decision-making aspects, his new role will center around providing accurate data to guide institutional decision-making, assessment accreditation, strategic planning, and data analysis.

Commitment to Enhance Student Success

As a first-generation college student himself, Jones is deeply committed to leveraging data to further student success and play a part in building a ‘Talent Strong Texas.’ He underscored the crucial role of data in boosting college programs and facilitating informed decision-making, both of which are fundamental to student success.

An Educator with a Rich Educational Background

Beyond his administrative capabilities, Jones boasts an impressive educational background. He has degrees from Texas Tech University and Lamar University and is currently working towards a doctoral degree in organizational leadership. His passion for understanding and improving organizational systems is evident in his pursuit of higher education in the field. Not limiting himself to academia, Jones also serves as a music minister at Life Challenge Church in Odessa, showcasing his multifaceted talents.