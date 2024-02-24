Brewing Benevolence: Scranton Diocese Partners with Local Brewery for a Charitable Twist on Lent

In the heart of Scranton, Pennsylvania, an age-old tradition is being revived with a modern philanthropic twist. The Diocese of Scranton, in a unique collaboration with Breaker Brewing Company, has introduced a Lenten beer named 'Forty Days'. This doppelbock, rich in history and flavor, is not just a nod to a 400-year-old monastic tradition; it's a creative effort to combat hunger among the homeless. As we delve into this story, we find a community rallying around a cause, proving that sometimes, innovation can be the key to extending a helping hand.

A Toast to Tradition and Charity

The 'Forty Days' beer draws its inspiration from a practice dating back to the Paulaner monks in Munich, Germany, who brewed doppelbock beer during Lent as a liquid substitute for food. This rich, malty beer provided the monks with sustenance during their fasts, a testament to the ingenuity of human tradition in the face of religious observance. Fast forward to the present day, the Diocese of Scranton has reimagined this historical practice to serve a noble cause. The Forty Days beer, described as a malty sweet delight with notes of toasted bread and caramel/toffee, has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of Breaker Brewing Company's top sellers since its launch.

The initiative supports the diocese's innovative 'Rectory, Set, Cook!' program, an all-virtual cook-off fundraiser that features parish priests whipping up their favorite recipes to encourage donations. Launched in 2021, this program has become a cornerstone of the diocese's efforts to fund local anti-hunger initiatives through Catholic Social Services. The proceeds from the sales of 'Forty Days' directly contribute to providing food and shelter for the homeless, embodying the Lenten spirit of almsgiving and sacrifice.

Community Response and Impact

The response from the Scranton community and beyond has been overwhelmingly positive. The Forty Days beer not only offers a unique way to participate in Lent but also presents an opportunity for the community to contribute to a vital cause. The partnership between the Diocese of Scranton and Breaker Brewing Company exemplifies how faith-based organizations can innovate to meet the needs of their communities while staying true to their spiritual traditions.

As the initiative gains traction, the diocese hopes to significantly increase its fundraising capabilities to support more comprehensive anti-hunger efforts. This collaboration showcases the power of community and the impact of combining tradition with modern philanthropy. It's a reminder that even the simplest acts—such as enjoying a pint of beer—can be transformed into meaningful actions that address pressing societal issues.

Looking Forward

The success of the 'Forty Days' beer initiative sets a precedent for future charitable collaborations between religious organizations and local businesses. It demonstrates that when communities come together, they can create innovative solutions to longstanding problems. The Diocese of Scranton's approach serves as an inspiring model for other communities looking to tackle social issues in creative and effective ways.

As Lent progresses, the story of 'Forty Days' and its impact on the fight against hunger in Scranton serves as a beacon of hope and innovation. It's a testament to the enduring power of faith, the importance of community, and the boundless potential for good that exists when the two come together. This Lenten season, the Diocese of Scranton reminds us that charity can come in many forms, and sometimes, it might just be brewed in a vat and served in a glass.