Brevard Zoo Welcomes Two Confiscated Baby Spider Monkeys

The Brevard Zoo in Florida has become the safe haven for two baby spider monkeys, Finn and Marceline, following their confiscation by wildlife officials. The pair, illegally transported into the state, are now under the zoo's care, which boasts a three-habitat spider monkey complex and a history of nurturing young monkeys separated from their parents.

From Illegal Trade to Safe Home

Finn, all of six months, and Marceline, a mere three months old, were victims of the illicit pet trade. They found themselves in Florida, far from their native habitats, and in need of urgent care. The wildlife authorities intervened, rescuing the infants and placing them in the experienced hands of the Brevard Zookeepers.

Training and Acclimatizing the Young Monkeys

The zookeepers at the Brevard Zoo are now undertaking the crucial task of training Finn and Marceline. The aim is to help these young spider monkeys acclimate to their new environment, a task that poses its unique challenges. Despite their traumatic past, the infants are showing promising signs of adaptation, finding comfort within the zoo's unique three-habitat spider monkey complex.

A Temporary Home with Long-Term Goals

While the Brevard Zoo serves as a temporary sanctuary, plans are underway to relocate Finn and Marceline to another zoo in the future. The process, however, could take months, even years. In the meantime, the zoo is collaborating with the Species Survival Plan program to ascertain the monkeys' placement within a healthy, genetically diverse population of animals in Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) zoos. This plan underscores the zoo's commitment to the welfare of these vulnerable infants and the broader fight against the illegal pet trade of endangered wildlife.