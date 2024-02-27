Brent Rodriguez Rejoins WellQuest Living as VP, Spearheading Senior Living Innovation and Growth

WellQuest Living, a leading senior living company, is excited to announce the return of Brent Rodriguez as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With a rich history in the industry, including a previous stint at WellQuest Living and a role as Vice President of Business Development at Senior Doc, Rodriguez brings significant expertise and strategic vision to the company. His return is expected to further drive growth initiatives and enhance the company's reputation in luxury senior living. Under Rodriguez's leadership, sales and marketing strategies across WellQuest Living's 17 communities will align with the company's mission to deliver outstanding experiences and care for its residents. This move reinforces WellQuest Living's dedication to being an industry frontrunner, enriching seniors' lives across its locations. The company, which promotes an ageless mindset and aims to help residents live life to the fullest, provides top-tier amenities and living options across its vibrant communities. This announcement follows a recent partnership between Gallaher Senior Living and WellQuest Living, marking a significant period of expansion and improvement for WellQuest Living.