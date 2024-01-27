Bremerton School District's Funding Shortfalls Highlight Critical Need for Levies and Bonds

In a state where the constitution rightfully places education at the zenith of its priorities, the Bremerton School District (BSD) in Washington is grappling with a paradox. The state falls short of full funding for K-12 education, saddling districts like BSD with the responsibility of financing their requirements through levies and bonds. These financial instruments are not merely a stopgap but a critical lifeline for the district's operational costs.

BSD's Funding Conundrum

Typically, levies are required every 2 to 3 years to support a significant portion of the district's operational costs. In BSD, these levies fund 21% of classroom teachers, 22% of special education staff, and 32% of counselors. Extracurricular activities, often viewed as peripheral to the core curriculum, receive no state funding, leaving BSD to shoulder 100% of the costs for athletics, music, and theater programs, all vital for holistic student development.

Enhancing Student Learning Amid Budget Shortfalls

Despite these financial constraints, BSD remains committed to enhancing student learning and equipping them to compete with their peers. Initiatives like AVID, which prepares students for college and careers, have been implemented. The district is also working on developing a 21st-century curriculum and establishing early learning partnerships to ensure children are kindergarten-ready.

Upgrading Aging School Infrastructure

Bonds, on the other hand, are used to rebuild and modernize outdated school facilities. A community assessment found several facilities to be beyond their functional lifespan. Unfortunately, state funding does not cover all costs associated with upgrading school infrastructure, pushing BSD to seek voter approval for bond measures. A 'yes' vote in the upcoming levy and bond is a call to action to capitalize on lower tax rates and make necessary improvements.

The retired superintendent of Bremerton Schools, Bette Hyde, echoes these sentiments, highlighting the critical need for levies and bonds to bridge the funding gap. However, the solution goes beyond the ballot box. There is a bipartisan remedy before the Legislature to lower the voter approval threshold, and an urgent need to educate voters about the importance of approving the ballot measure. As we look towards the future, the community's engagement will be instrumental in shaping the destiny of BSD and, indeed, the state's education system.