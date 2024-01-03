en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Breeze Airways Kickstarts 2024 with a One-Day Sale

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Breeze Airways Kickstarts 2024 with a One-Day Sale

In a bid to start 2024 on a high note, Breeze Airways, the brainchild of David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue, has announced a one-day sale. The sale promises a lucrative 40% discount on all round-trip flights across the airline’s extensive network, spanning 45 cities in 26 states.

New Routes and Fare Options

As part of their expanding network, Breeze Airways is launching new routes from Gulfport, MS, to Las Vegas and Tampa. Also, a new route from Raleigh-Durham to Akron-Canton in Ohio is set to take off in February. Breeze offers three unique fare options: ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest.’ This tiered model ensures that travelers can select a fare to match their needs. The ‘Nicest’ tier comes packed with perks such as checked baggage and in-seat power charging ports.

Booking the Discounted Flights

The one-day sale is valid for travel between January 8 and February 13, 2024. To avail of this discount, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on January 3, using the promo code ‘WHYWAIT.’ Bookings can be made either through Breeze’s website or its intuitive app.

Looking Towards International Expansion

Breeze Airways operates a fleet that includes Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft, as well as Airbus A220-300 aircraft. But the airline isn’t just looking to expand domestically. With its eyes on the horizon, Breeze is considering international routes. The airline has sought FAA approval for flights to international sun destinations and parts of Europe, signaling a potential step into the global arena.

0
Aviation Travel & Tourism United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
3 mins ago
Sherrexia 'Rexy' Rolle Ascends as New CEO of Western Air
In a significant leadership transition, Sherrexia “Rexy” Rolle has ascended to the helm of Western Air, stepping into her new roles as CEO and president of the largest privately-owned airline in The Bahamas. The 35-year-old succeeds her father, Captain Rex Rolle, who has piloted the airline since its inception in 2000. A Legacy of Leadership
Sherrexia 'Rexy' Rolle Ascends as New CEO of Western Air
JetBlue Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism After Removing Orthodox Jewish Passengers from Flight
42 mins ago
JetBlue Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism After Removing Orthodox Jewish Passengers from Flight
Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Raises Aviation Safety Concerns
55 mins ago
Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Raises Aviation Safety Concerns
Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise
6 mins ago
Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise
U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform
18 mins ago
U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform
Wizz Air Soars High with Record Passenger Numbers Amid Expansion Plans
20 mins ago
Wizz Air Soars High with Record Passenger Numbers Amid Expansion Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
20 seconds
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
39 seconds
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
2 mins
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
2 mins
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
3 mins
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
3 mins
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
3 mins
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
3 mins
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
3 mins
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app