Breeze Airways Kickstarts 2024 with a One-Day Sale

In a bid to start 2024 on a high note, Breeze Airways, the brainchild of David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue, has announced a one-day sale. The sale promises a lucrative 40% discount on all round-trip flights across the airline’s extensive network, spanning 45 cities in 26 states.

New Routes and Fare Options

As part of their expanding network, Breeze Airways is launching new routes from Gulfport, MS, to Las Vegas and Tampa. Also, a new route from Raleigh-Durham to Akron-Canton in Ohio is set to take off in February. Breeze offers three unique fare options: ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest.’ This tiered model ensures that travelers can select a fare to match their needs. The ‘Nicest’ tier comes packed with perks such as checked baggage and in-seat power charging ports.

Booking the Discounted Flights

The one-day sale is valid for travel between January 8 and February 13, 2024. To avail of this discount, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on January 3, using the promo code ‘WHYWAIT.’ Bookings can be made either through Breeze’s website or its intuitive app.

Looking Towards International Expansion

Breeze Airways operates a fleet that includes Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft, as well as Airbus A220-300 aircraft. But the airline isn’t just looking to expand domestically. With its eyes on the horizon, Breeze is considering international routes. The airline has sought FAA approval for flights to international sun destinations and parts of Europe, signaling a potential step into the global arena.