China

Breakthrough in Graphene Research: World’s First Functional Graphene Semiconductor

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Breakthrough in Graphene Research: World’s First Functional Graphene Semiconductor

A landmark in the realm of semiconductors, the world’s first functional graphene semiconductor, has been engineered by a research team led by Walter de Heer at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The team achieved this feat by cultivating graphene on silicon carbide wafers, resulting in a semiconductor possessing ten times the mobility of silicon.

Overcoming Graphene’s Band Gap Hurdle

Graphene’s lack of a band gap has long hindered its application within electronics. The band gap, an indispensable characteristic for semiconductors, allows them to switch on and off – a feature that was previously absent in graphene. However, the team at the Georgia Institute of Technology successfully overcame this obstacle, creating a graphene-based semiconductor that could revolutionize the electronics industry.

A Decade of Research and Collaboration

The research, which involved collaboration with peers at the Tianjin International Center for Nanoparticles and Nanosystems in China, has been a decade in the making. The team’s efforts have led to the creation of epitaxial graphene that could potentially provide a superior alternative to silicon in the world of electronics. The high mobility and compatibility of this new graphene semiconductor with current microelectronics processing methods make it a promising candidate for future nanoelectronics and quantum computing technologies.

Implications for the Future of Electronics

The development of this graphene semiconductor indicates a promising future where electrons can move with very little resistance, a boon for faster computing. The findings, published in the esteemed journal Nature, signal a shift towards graphene-based electronics, which could outperform traditional silicon-based technologies. As the research progresses, we may soon witness a new era of electronics, powered by this high-performance, graphene-based semiconductor.

China Science & Technology United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

