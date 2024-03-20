Bre Tiesi Stuns in LA, Filming Selling Sunset S8 Amid Christine Quinn's Husband's Arrest Drama

Bre Tiesi turned heads in a racy look as she filmed scenes for the upcoming eighth season of Netflix's Selling Sunset. The realtor, 32, strolled up to The Oppenheim Group offices in West Hollywood wearing a cropped black blazer that exposed her chiseled abs.

Advertisment

She also had on low-rise black pants and sexy Christian Louboutin heels. Bre's raven hair flowed to her waist and she rocked a bold red lip. Bre —who began filming in January— arrived to the day's shoot carrying her iPhone and a to-go cup of coffee.

The Incident Shadowing the Show

The shoot comes just one day after former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's husband was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly 'threw a bag of glass' at Quinn that struck their two-year-old son. Richard, 45, who wed Quinn, 35, in 2019, was seen being led away in handcuffs by officers while barefoot and clad in only a bathrobe after the incident involving the couple's only child Christian Georges Dumontet, two, on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The millionaire retired tech entrepreneur looked somber as he was spoken to by officers on the curb outside his Hollywood Hills home - before he was placed in a police car. Multiple police cars were also seen parked outside the couple's home. Quinn was not seen at the time of the arrest.

Quinn's Departure and Tiesi's Arrival

Christine exited Selling Sunset in August 2022 after appearing on five seasons of the hit Netflix show. She was part of the OG cast along with Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz. Bre replaced Quinn for season six after finding fame as one of Nick Cannon's six baby mamas.

Advertisment

She and the TV star, 43 — who is father to 12 children — welcomed their first child and his eighth, son Legendary Love Cannon, in July 2022. She was also previously married to former NFL star Johnny Manziel from 2018 to 2021. Bre previously revealed to E! News that she turned down an opportunity to appear on Selling Sunset in season two but 'wasn't really ready.'

Looking Ahead: Season Eight and Beyond

An eighth season was picked up in November 2023. Bre is returning along with Stause, Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, and his twin brother Brett Oppenheim. Shooting for season eight of Selling Sunset kicked off earlier this month in LA.

The seventh season of Netflix's hit series, Selling Sunset, aired late last year in November, and the release date of the show's eighth season has yet to be revealed. As the drama unfolds both on and off-screen, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite real estate agents in Los Angeles' cutthroat property market.