Agriculture

Braving the Cold: A Tale of Animal Welfare at Luvin Arms Sanctuary

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Braving the Cold: A Tale of Animal Welfare at Luvin Arms Sanctuary

As the plains of Weld County, Colorado, brace for plummeting temperatures, the team at Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary works tirelessly to safeguard the welfare of their cherished residents – a motley crew of rescued farm animals. The sanctuary, a refuge for animals who have suffered abuse and neglect, houses a wide array of species ranging from petite chickens and ducks to colossal cows tipping the scales at a hefty 2,000 pounds.

Providing Joy to Rescued Farm Animals

At the heart of the sanctuary’s mission is the drive to offer more than just physical safety to the animals. Lanette Cook, the sanctuary’s humane education coordinator, stresses the essence of their work: to bestow upon the animals a sense of joy, home, and happiness. Each animal is viewed not simply as a ward but as an integral part of the sanctuary’s extended family.

With the mercury dropping, the sanctuary’s care team, spearheaded by Kara Brock and Jackson Encinias, have their work cut out for them. Their approach is meticulous and multi-pronged, ranging from supplying extra pine shavings and panel heaters to the birds, goats, and sheep, to piling on additional straw and blankets for the sanctuary’s pigs and cows. Care routines have been further refined to keep water from freezing and provide extra insulation wherever required.

Natural Resilience and Extra Precautions

While the equines at the sanctuary showcase a remarkable natural resilience to the cold, chickens necessitate a more hands-on approach to stay warm. Extreme cold prompts the relocation of smaller animals to barns, where they are swaddled in extra blankets and jackets. Beyond physical comfort, the care team also prioritizes the mental well-being of the animals. Enrichment activities are routinely arranged during their confinement to stave off boredom and foster a stimulating environment.

Agriculture United States
