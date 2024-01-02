Brave Cat Binx Saves Family Dog Oakley from Coyote Attack

In a dramatic and heartrending incident in Edmond, Oklahoma, a family dog, Oakley, found an unlikely savior in Binx, the family cat. Oakley, a Havanese dog, was viciously attacked by two coyotes on the night of November 30. The entire event was captured on the family’s security footage, providing a detailed account of Binx’s heroic intervention.

Binx Leaps Into Action

Captured in stark detail on the security footage, Binx, who had been adopted by the Dyer family as a stray kitten two months prior, sprang into action the moment Oakley was attacked. The cat faced off against the two coyotes, allowing Oakley to escape their clutches and seek refuge inside the family home. Oakley, however, was left seriously injured, with wounds that bled profusely.

Emergency Veterinary Intervention

Understanding the severity of the situation, the Dyer family immediately rushed Oakley to a veterinary hospital. Oakley underwent treatment for her injuries, which included getting stitches and a splint for her leg. There were initial fears that Oakley might lose her leg due to the severity of the injuries, but the dog has since made a recovery without amputation being necessary.

Gratitude for Binx’s Bravery

The Dyer family is immensely grateful for Binx’s courageous act, which undoubtedly saved Oakley’s life. Binx continues to show her vigilance, carefully watching over the woods near the family’s home. This incident highlights the extraordinary bond between animals and their innate instinct to protect their loved ones, even in the face of extreme danger.