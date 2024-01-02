en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Brave Cat Binx Saves Family Dog Oakley from Coyote Attack

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Brave Cat Binx Saves Family Dog Oakley from Coyote Attack

In a dramatic and heartrending incident in Edmond, Oklahoma, a family dog, Oakley, found an unlikely savior in Binx, the family cat. Oakley, a Havanese dog, was viciously attacked by two coyotes on the night of November 30. The entire event was captured on the family’s security footage, providing a detailed account of Binx’s heroic intervention.

Binx Leaps Into Action

Captured in stark detail on the security footage, Binx, who had been adopted by the Dyer family as a stray kitten two months prior, sprang into action the moment Oakley was attacked. The cat faced off against the two coyotes, allowing Oakley to escape their clutches and seek refuge inside the family home. Oakley, however, was left seriously injured, with wounds that bled profusely.

Emergency Veterinary Intervention

Understanding the severity of the situation, the Dyer family immediately rushed Oakley to a veterinary hospital. Oakley underwent treatment for her injuries, which included getting stitches and a splint for her leg. There were initial fears that Oakley might lose her leg due to the severity of the injuries, but the dog has since made a recovery without amputation being necessary.

Gratitude for Binx’s Bravery

The Dyer family is immensely grateful for Binx’s courageous act, which undoubtedly saved Oakley’s life. Binx continues to show her vigilance, carefully watching over the woods near the family’s home. This incident highlights the extraordinary bond between animals and their innate instinct to protect their loved ones, even in the face of extreme danger.

0
Pets United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wisconsin Humane Society Advocates Pet Adoption: Introduces Jelly, the Adoptable Puppy

By Muhammad Jawad

FDA Issues Warning over Blue Ridge Beef Pet Food Contamination

By Justice Nwafor

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Rings in the New Year with New Companion, Zona

By Saboor Bayat

Rock Singer Bret Michaels Adopts Dog Hero Who Saved Kitten's Life

By Rizwan Shah

UAE Opens its Beaches to Pets: A Closer Look at the Pet-Friendly Parad ...
@Pets · 41 mins
UAE Opens its Beaches to Pets: A Closer Look at the Pet-Friendly Parad ...
heart comment 0
Starved Dog Found in Rhyl Sparks RSPCA Investigation and Public Outcry

By BNN Correspondents

Starved Dog Found in Rhyl Sparks RSPCA Investigation and Public Outcry
Disturbing New Year’s Eve Burglary: Lola, the Pit Bull, Snatched from Southeast D.C. Home

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Disturbing New Year's Eve Burglary: Lola, the Pit Bull, Snatched from Southeast D.C. Home
Compassionate Rescue: Malnourished Dog in Kilkenny Finds New Hope

By BNN Correspondents

Compassionate Rescue: Malnourished Dog in Kilkenny Finds New Hope
Lilly, the World’s Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday

By Quadri Adejumo

Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Latest Headlines
World News
The Lifespan of New Year's Resolutions: Only 1% See the Year's End
32 seconds
The Lifespan of New Year's Resolutions: Only 1% See the Year's End
Indian Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bihar's Caste Survey
33 seconds
Indian Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bihar's Caste Survey
Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge
2 mins
Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge
Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy
2 mins
Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy
Arsenal Women's Team Bolsters Squad with Strategic Signings: An Anticipated Powerhouse in WSL
4 mins
Arsenal Women's Team Bolsters Squad with Strategic Signings: An Anticipated Powerhouse in WSL
Debunking Hanks' Anti-Trump Image and Legal Battles Over Trump's 2024 Eligibility
4 mins
Debunking Hanks' Anti-Trump Image and Legal Battles Over Trump's 2024 Eligibility
Jake Reed's Rollercoaster Ride: The Up and Downs of His 2023 MLB Season
4 mins
Jake Reed's Rollercoaster Ride: The Up and Downs of His 2023 MLB Season
Cornell Big Red vs Baylor Bears: A Thrilling NCAA Basketball Game on the Horizon
4 mins
Cornell Big Red vs Baylor Bears: A Thrilling NCAA Basketball Game on the Horizon
Ireland's Immigration Debate: A Nation Divided
4 mins
Ireland's Immigration Debate: A Nation Divided
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app