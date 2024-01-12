Brasfield & Gorrie Dominates Commercial Construction in Birmingham in 2023

In the heart of the South, Birmingham, Alabama has witnessed a significant surge in commercial construction activity in 2023. The cityscape has been reshaped by the building prowess of Brasfield & Gorrie, a contractor that has far outpaced its competitors in terms of the value of projects undertaken. With a staggering project valuation exceeding $150 million, Brasfield & Gorrie has emerged as the undisputed leader in the commercial construction sector in Birmingham, according to data derived from the permit database Southern Exposure Information.

Brasfield & Gorrie: The Dominant Force

Brasfield & Gorrie’s contribution to Birmingham’s commercial construction landscape has been nothing short of remarkable. The value of their projects not only surpasses that of their competitors but also significantly contributes to the city’s ongoing growth and development. Their monumental undertaking is a testament to their capabilities and a clear indication of their dominant presence in the market.

Competitive Landscape

While Brasfield & Gorrie has firmly established its top spot, four other contractors have also made noteworthy contributions to Birmingham’s construction landscape. Although trailing behind in total project values, these builders have played significant roles in shaping the city’s commercial infrastructure. Each has added their unique touch to the city’s architectural canvas, perpetuating a vibrant and competitive construction scene.

Birmingham’s Commercial Construction Trends

The performance of these builders provides a snapshot of the prevailing commercial construction trends in Birmingham. The city, it seems, is in the throes of a construction boom, with Brasfield & Gorrie leading the charge. Their dominance in the past year is indicative of the broader trajectory of commercial construction in the city, painting a picture of robust growth and a thriving commercial sector.