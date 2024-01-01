Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Welcome Second Child, Aero Lore Daugherty

Acclaimed actor Brant Daugherty, famed for his portrayal of Noel Kahn on ‘Pretty Little Liars’, and his wife Kim Daugherty, have joyously announced the arrival of their second child, a son they’ve named Aero Lore Daugherty. The couple shared their happiness through a heartfelt post on Brant’s Instagram, presenting their newborn son alongside his older brother, Wilder, aged 2. The arrival of Aero added an extra layer of joy to their Christmas celebrations, as noted by Brant.

Unfolding the Family Expansion

Prior to this, in October, the Daughertys had shared their anticipation for the birth of their second child. The moment was made even more special with their firstborn, Wilder, delivering the news to his father with a surprise box, a moment that Brant described as unexpected and truly special.

Daughertys’ Journey to Parenthood

Married in 2020, the Daughertys have been open about their desire and readiness to expand their family, viewing it as an exciting new chapter in their lives. The idea of having children and starting their own family has been a significant part of their relationship plan from the onset. This shared vision was evident when they revealed their expectance of their first child in 2020, expressing their excitement to embark on the journey of parenthood.

The Joy of Family Life

With the birth of Aero Lore Daugherty, the joy and love in the Daugherty family have been amplified. As the couple navigates their life with two children, they continue to share their journey with their fans, reflecting the happiness and challenges that come with parenting. The arrival of Aero Lore not only marks the expansion of their family but also symbolizes the deep love and commitment Brant and Kim Daugherty share for each other and their children.