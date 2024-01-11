Branson Utility Work Triggers Lane Closures on 76 Country Boulevard

Motorists in Branson, Missouri, will need to navigate around lane closures on 76 Country Boulevard as the White River Valley Electric Cooperative undertakes utility work in the area. The closures, which will be in effect between Dr. Good Drive and Forsyth Street, commenced today and are expected to last until January 19.

Lane Closures due to Utility Work

The White River Valley Electric Cooperative will be working on removing utility poles along the busy stretch of 76 Country Boulevard. To minimize the disruption to traffic, one lane will remain open throughout the duration of the project. This means the road will not be completely closed, but motorists should expect delays and potential detours. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather conditions permitting.

Managing Traffic Flow and Detours

With one lane kept open, the city's Public Works/Engineering Department aims to manage the traffic flow effectively. To assist drivers, detour signs will be placed around the closures, guiding them to alternate routes. Motorists are urged to stay alert and adhere to the detour signs to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the project duration.

Branson Public Works/Engineering Department's Role

The Branson Public Works/Engineering Department will oversee the project and is available to answer any questions from the public. The department can be reached at 417-337-8559 and is ready to facilitate in any way possible to ensure minimal disruption to motorists and residents in the affected area. The department also urges drivers to be patient, cautious, and prepared for possible delays during the utility work.