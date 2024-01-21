Brane X: A Compact Wireless Speaker with a Groundbreaking Built-In Subwoofer

Imagine a speaker, compact, yet capable of producing bass that rivals larger systems, introducing the Brane X. A novel entrant in the wireless speaker market, Brane X distinguishes itself with a bona fide subwoofer housed within a body as compact as the Bang & Olufsen A5. The secret of Brane X's superior sound lies in its unique technology that uses a series of separate magnets, overcoming air pressure and enabling the subwoofer to operate effectively without demanding excessive power.

Powerful Bass in a Compact Design

The innovation behind the Brane X's design is its ability to replicate the powerful bass experience akin to a car equipped with a serious subwoofer system, despite its small size and battery-powered convenience. This is achieved by a unique technology that utilises a series of strong separate magnets that overcome air pressure, allowing the subwoofer to operate without requiring excessive power. This technology, combined with two tweeters and two mid-range woofers, provides a balanced sound that enhances a variety of music genres and cinematic soundtracks.

A Heavyweight Contender

While the Brane X is heavier and more expensive than some of its competitors such as the JBL Xtreme 3 and the UE Hyperboom, it more than compensates with its superior sound quality and robust build. In addition to its impressive sound, the Brane X also supports stereo pairing and multi-room functionality, giving users a versatile listening experience that stands out in the crowded wireless speaker market.

Availability and Expansion

Currently, the Brane X is available for order in the US, with plans to expand to other markets by late 2024. Despite its higher price point, the Brane X's unmatched sound quality, combined with a battery life of 12 hours, makes it a worthy investment for audiophiles looking for powerful, high-quality sound from a compact, convenient device.