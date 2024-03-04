Brandy Elevates ATL Event with 'B-Rocka' Cocktails & Exclusive Stella Rosa Brandy Flavor Reveal

Music's "Vocal Bible" recently brought "B Rocka" beauty, cocktails, and class to a VIP celebration marking her continued partnership with a spirits brand. A press release reports that Brandy is the voice behind the initial launch campaign - and has curated her own "B Rocka" Cocktail, featuring Stella Rosa Smooth Black Brandy, lemon juice, simple syrup, and muddled fresh blackberries. During an elegant event at ATL's JoJos's Beloved, Brandy was introduced by Riboli Family Wine execs Dante Riboli Colombatti and Paul Roberts who applauded the singer's legacy and thanked her for her stellar work with the Stella Rosa Brandy.

Advertisment

Stella Rosa Brandy Event Highlights

"Is there anyone more iconic than Brandy since the '90s?" said Paul about the global superstar. "When it comes to pop culture, film, music -- and is she a beautiful lady, or what?! We have enjoyed working with Brandy since the beginning." Following that, Brandy treated the crowd to a performance as they enjoyed craft cocktails, custom chocolate pairings, appetizers, and sounds by DJ Scream. Select members of the press were also the very first to sample the newest flavor in the Stella Rosa Brandy line; Butter Toffee. Reminiscent of smooth and creamy caramel, Stella Rosa Butter Toffee tasted like a sweet treat when sipped in a cream of coconut-based pina colada.

Brandy's Personal Touch

Advertisment

Ahead of the sampling, Brandy told BOSSIP that she felt excited to introduce the delectable flavors of Stella Rosa Brandy to first-time triers of the spirit. "I'm really excited about that. My favorite [flavor] is the Honey Peach, so I'm trying to see if the Butter Toffee is going to beat that," she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. She also shared that during a perfect self-care day spa day, she'd sip Stella Rosa Brandy Honey Peach because it's "so bold, fruit-forward, and relaxing."

Brandy's Entertainment Ventures

Elsewhere in the conversation, Brandy dished to BOSSIP about the Christmas album she released in December much to the pleasure of her fans, and dubbed it "the [right time]" to release the festive tunes. Speaking further on her fans, Brandy also dished on her biggest one of all; her daughter Sy'Rai. According to Brandy, her daughter who's now old enough to sip Stella Rosa Brandy with her, loves her musically and calls her her favorite artist. Before departing to meet and greet fans at the Stella Rosa Brandy event, Brandy also shared that she's revisiting her passion for acting, although a Moesha reunion won't be included in her plans. "I just think some things shouldn't be touched," said the icon about the classic series detailing a young Black girl's coming of age in the '90s.