Brandon Sklenar Joins Meghann Fahy in Christopher Landon's Thriller 'Drop', Production by Platinum Dunes & Blumhouse

Actor Brandon Sklenar, renowned for his roles in Midway, Mapplethorpe, and Vice, is gearing up to star alongside Meghann Fahy in Christopher Landon's latest movie project, Drop. This film, shrouded in mystery, is produced by the powerhouse teams at Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse, with a script penned by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach. With a production lineup including Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, and executive production by Sam Lerner, expectations are sky-high for this upcoming thriller.

Stellar Cast and Production Team

Sklenar's involvement in Drop adds to the anticipation surrounding the film, as he joins forces with Meghann Fahy under the direction of Christopher Landon. The collaboration between Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse, known for their success with the Purge franchise, promises an electrifying cinematic experience. Sklenar's recent accolades, including a Best Actor award at the Vienna Independent Film Festival for Futra Days, and his roles in It Ends With Us and 1923, underscore his rising star in Hollywood.

Behind The Scenes

The creative minds of Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, who have crafted the script for Drop, hint at a thrilling narrative awaiting audiences. With Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller steering the production, and the movie being an endeavor by Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse for Universal, the film's production pedigree is indisputable. The excitement is further amplified by Sam Lerner's executive production role, rounding out an impressive team behind this much-anticipated project.

What to Expect

While details on the plot of Drop remain tightly under wraps, the film is described as a fast-paced thriller, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation among moviegoers. With a cast led by Sklenar and Fahy, and a production team with a proven track record of delivering gripping cinematic experiences, Drop is poised to become a standout film in the thriller genre. As production progresses and more details emerge, the anticipation for this movie is set to reach fever pitch.

As the film industry buzzes with the news of Brandon Sklenar and Meghann Fahy teaming up for Christopher Landon's Drop, the involvement of Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse promises a movie that will captivate and thrill audiences worldwide. With a storyline shrouded in secrecy and a team of Hollywood's finest at the helm, Drop is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited films in the coming year. This collaboration represents a fusion of talent and creativity, setting the stage for a cinematic experience that will leave an indelible mark on the thriller genre.