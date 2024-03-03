Brandon Sanderson to Expand Mistborn Universe with Era 3 Series, Introducing 1980s Tech

Brandon Sanderson's acclaimed Mistborn series is poised for a significant expansion with the upcoming Mistborn Era 3, also known as the 'Ghostbloods Trilogy.' This new chapter aims to propel the planet Scadrial into an era reminiscent of the early days of computers, echoing technological advancements of the 1980s. A notable shift in the storyline will be the introduction of a female Terris computer programmer as the main character, which marks a progressive step in the series' character development and setting.

Transition into a New Era

The transition from Mistborn Era 2, or Wax and Wayne, to Era 3 represents a leap in the fictional world's technological landscape. Sanderson's intention to move the setting towards a more modern era, with advancements mirroring the 1980s technology, signifies a blend of fantasy elements with science fiction. This era will not only explore the progress of Scadrial but also delve into the intricacies of the Ghostbloods, an enigmatic organization with ties across the Cosmere universe. This move is anticipated to enrich the overarching narrative and connect various plotlines in the Cosmere.

Challenges and Expectations

While Sanderson is known for his prolific writing speed, the ambitious scope of Mistborn Era 3, coupled with his ongoing projects, suggests a potential release timeline starting in 2025. The decision to write all three books before publishing them underscores Sanderson's commitment to maintaining continuity and quality throughout the trilogy. Furthermore, the potential adaptation of Mistborn into a movie series adds another layer of anticipation and complexity, particularly concerning how the source material's rating and thematic elements will be handled.

Future of Mistborn and the Cosmere

Mistborn Era 3's development heralds an exciting future for the series, with the total count reaching ten volumes. Sanderson's plans also hint at a broader expansion within the Cosmere universe, including a science fiction space opera trilogy and a possible cyberpunk-style series, potentially bringing the total to sixteen books. This ambitious expansion showcases Sanderson's vision for a deeply interconnected and richly detailed fantasy universe, promising a wealth of new stories for fans to explore.

The anticipation for Mistborn Era 3 and the subsequent expansions within the Cosmere universe underscore Brandon Sanderson's unique ability to evolve his storytelling and world-building. As fans eagerly await the next chapters in the Mistborn saga, the series' progression towards blending fantasy with science fiction elements offers a fresh and exciting direction. Sanderson's planned expansion not only promises to enrich the Mistborn series but also to further cement his status as a visionary in the realm of modern fantasy.