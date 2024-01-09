Bradshaw Animal Shelter Calls for Community Help amid Overcrowding; Waives Dog Adoption Fees

In an urgent response to an alarming overpopulation, Bradshaw Animal Shelter in Sacramento County has announced a fee waiver on dog adoptions from January 9-13. The shelter, initially designed to provide a haven for 150 dogs, reported housing a total of 251 dogs and puppies as of January 7, causing a significant strain on resources and space.

Call to Action

Annette Bedsworth, the shelter’s director, has issued a stark appeal to the community for help. The shelter’s commitment to finding a nurturing home for every adoptable dog is being tested like never before. Bedsworth urges potential adopters to seize this opportunity to not only save a life but also to gain a loyal companion.

An Attractive Offer

As part of their incentive to potential adopters, the shelter is going above and beyond. Adopters during this time frame will receive a dog that has already been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, all free of charge. Sacramento County residents will also receive a 1-year license for their new pet. This package, usually associated with a significant cost, underscores the shelter’s commitment to this cause.

Adoption Details

Those interested in rising to this call can view available dogs online to streamline their adoption process. The shelter, located at 3839 Bradshaw Road, opens its doors for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. With a wide variety of dogs in need, potential adopters are sure to find a perfect furry friend to welcome into their homes.