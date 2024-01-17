Bradley Food Pantry Faces Rising Demands Amid Pandemic

In the heart of Bradley Beach, New Jersey, a significant challenge unfolds at the Bradley Food Pantry. Amidst a burgeoning demand from the community it serves, the pantry finds itself at a critical junction. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact lives and livelihoods, the number of families relying on this pantry for groceries has more than doubled. Where the pantry once served around 35 families per day, it now sees between 80 to 100 families daily, operating at its capacity limits.

Food Insecurity in a Pandemic

Much like the rest of the world, New Jersey has been grappling with the socio-economic fallout of the pandemic. Food insecurity, in particular, has surged, with one in 11 New Jerseyans facing this challenge. Organizations like the Bradley Food Pantry have become essential lifelines for their communities. Yet, as Judy Staggard, a pantry trustee and volunteer, points out, the unprecedented rise in food insecurity has led to the pantry running out of space.

A Mission to Serve

For Matthew Petro, a volunteer at the pantry, the commitment to helping feed families is unwavering. He views the pantry as a divine place to serve the community. Yet, the reality of the pressing space constraints cannot be ignored. The pantry is set in the long-standing home of the St. James Episcopal Church, but the current facility is struggling to accommodate the growing needs of its patrons. This includes not just space for food storage, but also parking and a warm indoor area for those patiently waiting for assistance.

Seeking Community Support

To address these challenges, the pantry has embarked on a fundraising campaign. The goal is to relocate to a larger facility that can cater to the escalating demands. The campaign has already gathered $100,000, but more support is needed to secure a new location. Donations are being solicited through their website, and as Lynne Pilger, another trustee and volunteer, emphasizes, the mission to alleviate food insecurity continues. The Bradley Food Pantry's unwavering dedication towards its community is a testament to the human endurance and hope that shines, even in times of crisis.