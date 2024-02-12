Bradley Cooper's Unseen 'A Star is Born' Plot: Adele and Beyoncé Connections

Bradley Cooper's 'A Star is Born': The Adele and Beyoncé Connection

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Bradley Cooper, the acclaimed actor-director, revealed an intriguing alternate storyline for his blockbuster film 'A Star is Born'. The Oscar-nominated movie could have seen a different leading lady in the form of the Grammy-winning singer, Adele.

The Unseen Plot: A Struggling Artist and a Life-Changing Encounter

In this unexplored narrative, Cooper's character, a country rock singer grappling with a faltering career, embarks on a journey overseas. There, he encounters a woman who significantly alters his life's course. This alternate plot was conceived with Adele in mind for the female lead, a stark contrast to the final version where Lady Gaga's character skyrockets to stardom while Cooper's character battles personal demons.

The Beyoncé Factor: An Initial Plan That Failed to Materialize

Cooper also divulged that Beyoncé was initially considered for the lead role before Lady Gaga was cast. The multi-talented star was supposed to play the role that eventually went to Gaga, but circumstances led to her withdrawal. Cooper admitted to feeling nervous while pitching the film to Beyoncé, a testament to her formidable stature in the entertainment industry.

Adele: The One That Got Away

Despite expressing interest in pursuing an acting career for one specific movie, Adele did not take up the role in 'A Star is Born'. This left the door open for Lady Gaga, who delivered a performance that earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades. The film's soundtrack became a global success, selling over six million copies worldwide and winning multiple awards.

Reflecting on the unrealized plot and his nervousness while pitching to Beyoncé, Cooper mused about the alternate realities in filmmaking. If Adele had accepted the lead role, 'A Star is Born' would have been a completely different film. However, the movie that eventually made it to the screens became a cultural phenomenon, cementing Lady Gaga as a talented actress and solidifying Cooper's reputation as a skilled director.

