Bradley Cooper: Stylish Presence at Paris Fashion Week and Beyond

Bradley Cooper, the multifaceted Hollywood star, recently made a noteworthy appearance at the Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a black raincoat adorned with cream buttons and matching flared trousers, complemented by smart patent black shoes, the 49-year-old actor was the embodiment of effortless style. His relaxed demeanor on the red carpet was a sight to behold, reflecting a synergy of comfort and chic.

Advertisment

Cooper's Red Carpet Endeavors

In addition to Paris Fashion Week, Cooper has graced several red carpet events recently. Among these was the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, where he was accompanied by his mother, Gloria Campano. Despite not clinching an award at the Golden Globes, Cooper embraced the experience, expressing his disbelief at attending such glamorous Hollywood events with his mother.

Further adding to his laurels, Cooper was recognized with the Icon Award at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala. This acknowledgement reflects his versatility and dedication to the craft of filmmaking.

Advertisment

'Maestro': A Journey of Self-Discovery

Cooper, who wore many hats as the writer, director, and star of the film 'Maestro' portraying Leonard Bernstein, shared that the project was a journey of self-discovery. The film, which received critical acclaim but didn't bag any major awards this season, was a labor of love for Cooper. He spent six years preparing for the role of Leonard Bernstein, studying the maestro's approach to conducting orchestras and even collaborating with renowned makeup artist Kazu Hiro. Despite the film's 79% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Cooper reveals that the project made him feel vulnerable but hopes it will resonate with audiences.

Cooper's Personal Life in the Spotlight

While Cooper continues to make waves in the professional sphere, his personal life has also been under the spotlight. He has been linked romantically to supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28. Reports suggest that Hadid has spent time with Cooper and his mother, with the latter approving of the relationship. Sources claim that Cooper and Hadid share similar personalities, enjoying laughter, travel, and time with family and friends, while remaining unfazed by the glitz and glamour of fame.