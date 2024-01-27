Bradenton Country Club Hosts LPGA Drive On Championship Amidst Centennial Celebration

As the oldest golf course in Manatee County, the Bradenton Country Club in Florida is hosting the LPGA Drive On Championship, attracting attention and admiration from golf enthusiasts worldwide. Originally named Palma Sola Country Club, the venue has a rich 100-year history, with the city of Bradenton preserving the course during World War II. Notably, the golf architect Donald Ross played a pivotal role in designing the course, which has recently been restored to its original design by the World Golf Hall of Fame enshrinee, Tony Jacklin.

Bradenton's Centennial Celebration

This event marks a significant milestone for the club as it is celebrated as part of its centennial. Jackson Edwards, who assumed the role of the golf course superintendent in February 2022, spearheaded the preparations for this prestigious event. With his expertise in turf grass management and agronomy, Edwards and his team adeptly adjusted the course to meet LPGA specifications, even slowing down the ultra-fast greens.

Course Challenges Players

Known for its rolling greens and strategic layout, the Bradenton Country Club course never fails to challenge players with their second shot and green management. This course, rich in history and meticulously maintained, is now the battleground for the LPGA Drive On Championship.

LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club

Florida native, Lexi Thompson, is in contention after shooting a 4-under 67 and is currently tied for ninth, five shots back of the leader. Yet, the spotlight is on Nelly Korda, leading the championship with a score of -10. Korda, seeking her first LPGA Tour victory since 2022, birdied three of her final four holes, cementing her two-shot lead at her hometown course.

As the Bradenton Country Club revels in its centennial, members will soon decide whether they want to continue hosting the tournament. If a title sponsor is secured, this tournament could potentially become an annual Florida stop for the LPGA, marking another chapter in the club's illustrious history.