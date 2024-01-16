Brad Weston Joins Vera Bradley's Board of Directors amid Strategic Growth Initiative

Vera Bradley, Inc., a leading name in the retail industry, has announced the appointment of Brad Weston to its Board of Directors. The decision comes as the company embarks on Project Restoration, a strategic plan designed to drive long-term growth and enhance shareholder value. Weston, known for his wide-ranging experience in retail, notably as the former CEO of Party City Holdings, Inc., is expected to contribute valuable insights and offer leadership as Vera Bradley pursues its strategic goals.

A Career Spanning 35 Years in Retail

Weston boasts a 35-year career in retail, demonstrating adaptability and success across various business environments, including mature, start-up, turnaround, and high-growth scenarios. His tenure as CEO of Party City during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, and previous leadership roles at Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., and Dick's Sporting Goods, underscore his robust background in omnichannel retail and merchandising.

From May Department Stores to Board of Directors

Weston's career took off at May Department Stores, where he rose through the ranks over 18 years. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Weston currently sits on the Board of Directors for Boot Barn, Inc. His past directorships include Party City Holdings, Inc., Petco, the National Retail Federation, and The Sports Authority.

Vera Bradley's Board of Directors

The Board of Directors at Vera Bradley consists of seven other members, including CEO Jackie Ardrey, Co-Founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, and various other executives with significant experience in retail and finance. Weston's addition is expected to bring a fresh perspective and leadership to the team as the company strives to achieve its strategic goals.