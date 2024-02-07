Pitt Unveils Marley Biopic, Contemplates Legend's Triumphs and Tribulations

This film aims to celebrate the life and music of an icon who has inspired generations with a message of love and unity. It marks the first-ever movie about one of Jamaica's most prominent figures to hit the big screen. The compelling story of how Bob overcame adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music will be unveiled here.

Advertisment

Marley Biopic Stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch; Directed by Green

In collaboration with the Marley family, the production features Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician, fresh from success in "Barbie" as one of the Kens, and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita. The script was crafted by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, Zach Baylin, and Reinaldo Marcus Green, with the latter also directing the film. Green's most recent directorial work was "The Williams Method" in 2021, starring Will Smith.

Noteworthy executive producers include Brad Pitt, Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, and Matt Solodky, while Robert Teitel, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley serve as producers.

Advertisment

Bob Marley Biopic Unveils Icon's Journey, Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir

This film aims to celebrate the life and music of an icon who has inspired generations with a message of love and unity. It marks the first-ever movie about one of Jamaica's most prominent figures to hit the big screen. The compelling story of how Bob overcame adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music will be unveiled here. In collaboration with the Marley family, the production features Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician, fresh from success in "Barbie" as one of the Kens, and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita. The script was crafted by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, Zach Baylin, and Reinaldo Marcus Green, with the latter also directing the film. Green's most recent directorial work was "The Williams Method" in 2021, starring Will Smith.

Noteworthy executive producers include Brad Pitt, Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, and Matt Solodky, while Robert Teitel, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley serve as producers.