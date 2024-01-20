Brad Ishler: Centre County Furniture Mogul Announces Retirement, Store Closures

In a move that marks the end of an era in Centre County's local commerce, Brad Ishler, the 68-year-old proprietor of three well-established furniture emporiums, has announced his retirement. This decision, set to take effect by mid-March, will result in the closure of the Amish Furniture Connection and two Your Furniture 4 Less outlets—one in Benner Township and the other in Rush Township.

A Difficult Decision, A New Chapter

An entrepreneur in the furniture industry for over a decade, Ishler's decision to hang up his hat didn't come lightly. The shifting sands of personal priorities, with the desire to spend more time with family, tipped the balance. Ishler had been contemplating retirement for several years, but it was only in August of last year that the idea solidified into a plan. This led to an official announcement in December, followed by a recent marketing blitz promoting a going-out-of-business sale.

Uncharted Future for Store Locations

All three furniture stores, leased by Ishler, face an uncertain future. A void in succession planning prompted the decision to close doors rather than sell the businesses. The properties, distinguished by their individual character—one bearing a boutique's charm while the others exude the more typical furniture outlet vibe—now stare at a future that is yet to be charted.

Shutting shop impacts not only Ishler but also the 10-12 employees who have been part of his journey. Recognizing the value of his staff and the strong bonds formed with customers over the years, Ishler acknowledged the weight of his decision.