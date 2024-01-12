Brad Hawk Takes Helm as Executive Director of North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission

Brad Hawk, a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and a seasoned professional in tribal affairs, has been named the executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission. The appointment, effective January 12, comes from Governor Doug Burgum and follows Hawk’s term as an interim executive director starting November 14. This transition comes after the exit of Nathan Davis, the previous executive director.

Decades of Experience in Tribal Affairs

Brad Hawk’s journey within the Commission began in 2013 when he joined as the Indian health systems administrator. A decade later, in January 2023, he ascended to the role of the Commission’s deputy director. His vast experience also includes a stint at the United Tribes Technical College, adding another feather to his cap.

A Respected Leader for State-Tribal Collaboration

Hawk’s appointment to this critical role signifies a significant step forward in facilitating collaboration between North Dakota’s state and tribal governments. With his leadership, the Commission aims to address multiple sectors, including education, the legal system, economic development, and health care. Governor Burgum lauded Hawk’s 10-year-long efforts to tackle complex issues and reinforce state-tribal relations.

Commitment to Enhancing Tribal Engagement

Upon his appointment, Hawk expressed his dedication to boosting tribal engagement and collaboration. He aims to tackle challenges and create new opportunities for North Dakota’s tribal communities by leveraging his educational background—an MBA from the University of Mary—and his experience working in health administration.