Business

Bracken Darrell’s New Challenge: Revitalizing VF Corporation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Bracken Darrell’s New Challenge: Revitalizing VF Corporation

Bracken Darrell, the illustrious former CEO of Logitech, has taken the helm of the VF Corporation, the parent company of renowned footwear and apparel brands like Vans, Timberland, and North Face. Darrell, who steered Logitech to significant expansion through strategic acquisitions and innovation, is now tasked with the herculean challenge of rejuvenating VF Corporation, a company steeped in history, yet grappling with a precipitous decline in performance. The corporation’s net income and share price have nosedived by over 90% and 75% respectively since the end of 2021, painting a stark picture of the challenges ahead.

The Heritage of VF Corporation

VF Corporation, with its humble beginnings as a glove and mitten company in 1951, bloomed into a conglomerate by acquiring a diverse range of clothing brands. Its portfolio is a testament to its growth, housing brands that have become household names and have defined generations of style and fashion.

Darrell’s Vision for Revitalization

Taking the reins in this critical phase, Darrell’s priority was to understand the heritage of the brands under the VF Corporation umbrella. His first actions included a visit to Steve Van Doren, son of Vans co-founder, an iconic brand that was once a beacon of counter-culture but has since lost its appeal to the younger demographic. The end of its sponsorship for events like the Warped Tour music festival marked a significant blow to the brand’s connection with its target audience.

Injecting New Life into VF’s Brands

Darrell’s strategy for revitalizing VF’s brands involves a multipronged approach. Cost-cutting measures, potential divestment of some brands, and a reinvigoration of Vans are on the cards. Central to his plan is fostering an outsider mindset and expediting product development, a strategy that promises to breathe new life into the brands and reposition them in the market.

Meanwhile, Hanneke Faber, Darrell’s successor at Logitech, faces her own set of challenges in an industry experiencing a downturn. The approach Darrell takes at VF Corporation will be under the microscope, with activist investors and stakeholders keen to see if he can steer the company back to profitability and restore its former glory.

Business Fashion United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

