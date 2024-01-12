en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Bracing for Winter Power Outages: Preparations Underway in Little Rock, Arkansas

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Bracing for Winter Power Outages: Preparations Underway in Little Rock, Arkansas

As the chill of winter descends upon Little Rock, Arkansas, residents are bracing for potential power outages. The threat of severe winter weather looms, casting uncertainty on the reliability of electricity during this cold season. The local community is urged to equip themselves adequately, preparing for the eventuality of a blackout.

The Eye of the Storm

Winter storms can be unforgiving, downing power lines and plunging neighborhoods into darkness. As temperatures plummet, the lack of power can quickly escalate from an inconvenience to a life-threatening situation. To mitigate the risks associated with winter power outages, Lori Arnold from the Red Cross recommends the assembly of emergency bags.

Emergency Bags: A Beacon of Light

These bags should include flashlights, batteries, blankets, and fully-charged portable chargers for mobile phones. The importance of having these essentials at the ready cannot be overstated. These items can provide light in the enveloping darkness, warmth in the numbing cold, and a lifeline to the outside world through charged mobile devices.

Preparation: The Best Defense

Along with these essentials, individuals are advised to have important medications within reach and to maintain a supply of water. These measures, although simple, can be lifesaving in an emergency. The looming threat of a winter power outage underscores the need for advance preparation to ensure safety and comfort. The web page content emphasizes the importance of staying informed, warm, and calm during such challenging times while also providing detailed instructions on preparing for the winter storm.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
14 mins ago
Urgent Manhunt by Queensland Police for Potentially Dangerous Individual
Queensland Police have initiated an urgent search operation for a 30-year-old man, who is considered potentially armed and dangerous. The individual is wanted in connection with several weapon and criminal offences and was last seen in the northern Brisbane suburbs of Carseldine and Aspley. Known to frequent the Logan and Bayside areas, he may be
Urgent Manhunt by Queensland Police for Potentially Dangerous Individual
Substantial Rockfall Closes Popular Coastal Footpath in Pembrokeshire
2 hours ago
Substantial Rockfall Closes Popular Coastal Footpath in Pembrokeshire
Missouri Braces for Severe Winter Weather: National Guard Activated
2 hours ago
Missouri Braces for Severe Winter Weather: National Guard Activated
Man Crushed Under Falling Chimney: A Stark Reminder of Unpredictable Accidents
33 mins ago
Man Crushed Under Falling Chimney: A Stark Reminder of Unpredictable Accidents
One-Year-Old Girl Killed in Sydney Road Accident, Highlights Urgent Need for Enhanced Road Safety
38 mins ago
One-Year-Old Girl Killed in Sydney Road Accident, Highlights Urgent Need for Enhanced Road Safety
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses
2 hours ago
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses
Latest Headlines
World News
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
2 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
3 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
3 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
4 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
4 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
4 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
5 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
5 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
5 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
41 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app