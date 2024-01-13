en English
Travel & Tourism

Bracing for the Storm: Top Ten Snow Removal Tools in the United States

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Bracing for the Storm: Top Ten Snow Removal Tools in the United States

As the United States’ upper Eastern seaboard grapples with a massive snowstorm, residents from New Jersey to Maine are bracing for the aftermath of snow removal. To help navigate this challenging task, a selection of ten innovative snow removal tools has emerged on the scene, each offering unique features designed to streamline the job and boost efficiency.

The Power of Choice: Top Ten Snow Removal Tools

Among these tools, the Suncast 18-inch Snow Shovel/Pusher Combo stands out for its excellent maneuverability and ergonomic handle, reducing the physical strain often associated with snow removal. On the other hand, the Snow Joe Cordless Snow Shovel is lauded for its impressive power, capable of moving over 1,000 pounds of snow per single charge.

For those looking to clear their vehicles of snow and ice, the AstroAI Ice Scraper and Extendable Snow Brush serves as a dual-function tool that is compact and convenient for storage. Those on a budget would find the True Temper Mountain Mover Snow Shovel an excellent option without compromising on performance.

Meeting Unique Needs: Pet-friendly and High-capacity Tools

In the quest for a more powerful and lightweight solution, the Greenworks Brushless Cordless Snow Shovel emerges as a promising contender, capable of handling up to 12 inches of snow with ease. Pet owners, meanwhile, can find solace in the Harris Kind Melt Pet-Friendly Ice and Snow Melter, a safe chemical blend that melts snow without posing a threat to their furry companions.

The Snow Joe Shovelution snow shovel integrates a spring-loaded handle to alleviate back strain, while the Brewin SnowPro Bi-Direction snow pusher offers a user-friendly method to push snow aside. For high-capacity needs, the Voltask Cordless Snow Blower can move 350 pounds of snow per minute, and the Earthwise Electric Corded Snow Shovel operates continuously, with the ability to move 430 pounds of snow per minute.

The Future of Snow Removal: Technological Advancements

With winter storms Gerri and Heather poised to impact much of the United States, the importance of snow removal tools has never been more critical. Among these, the Greenworks 80V Electric Snow Shovel, with a 9 out of 10 rating, offers a unique chute-less design that propels snow forward continuously. With 45 minutes of runtime and a recharge time of just 30 minutes, this tool offers a sharp auger blade and a 12-inch shoveling width, perfect for clearing driveways, walkways, decks, and patios.

The advancements in snowplow technology are reshaping our approach to snow removal. As we continue to face unpredictable weather patterns, the development of these tools is not just about convenience, but also about resilience in the face of nature’s challenges.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

