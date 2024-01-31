Bracing for Impact: Butte County Prepares for Incoming Storm Amidst Recovery from Past Flooding

Residents of Butte County, specifically low-lying areas in Oroville, California, are steeling themselves for a significant storm forecasted to hit on Wednesday. This community, still nursing the wounds of prior rainfall that led to flooding, now grapples with the task of gearing up for fresh inclement weather. The looming storm, predicted to unleash several inches of rain, is expected to pack a punch with strong winds gusting over 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Prepping for Potential Hazards

As anticipation builds towards the storm, concerns rise over potential hazards such as slick roads, falling debris, and downed power lines. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Rick Carhart has been vocal about the criticality of preparedness in the face of the forthcoming storm. His message to residents is clear: Be ready.

Warning and Advisories for Residents

In light of the impending storm, residents are advised to brace themselves with sandbags, stockpile extra food and water, and practice cautious driving. Officials have issued guidelines on maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, reducing speed, and heightening vigilance while on the road. They also implore the public to steer clear of downed power lines, always assuming they are live, and to refrain from traversing flooded roads to avert life-threatening situations.

Water Resources Department Takes Action

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has ramped up water releases from Lake Oroville into the Feather River as a preventive measure to shield communities from potential flooding. The DWR, in concert with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other water operators, is keeping a close watch on lake levels, weather forecasts, and mountain snow levels to optimize water storage. As of Wednesday, lake levels are at 76% of storage capacity, and the main spillway is functioning well and performing as expected. The DWR has advised residents and recreational users of the Feather River to exercise caution due to swift and cold river flows.