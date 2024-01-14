Bracing for a 48-hour Freeze: Mississippi Highway Patrol Issues Winter Driving Advisory

As the frosty gusts of winter descend upon Columbus, Mississippi, the city finds itself bracing for a 48-hour-long freeze. With temperatures stubbornly clinging below the freezing point, the area is on high alert for potential icy conditions on the roads, prompting the Mississippi Highway Patrol to issue crucial safety advisories for residents.

Beckom’s Winter Driving Tips

Derrick Beckom, the Public Affairs Officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, has been at the forefront, advising residents on important safety measures for navigating these frosty conditions. Beckom’s advice is emphatic: proper vehicle preparation is key to survival. He urges citizens to carefully check fuel, antifreeze, and other fluid levels in their vehicles, along with tire pressure, prior to setting out. These measures, he underscores, could mean the difference between making it home safely and being stranded in the bone-chilling cold.

Emergency Services Response Times

Beckom also warns that during such severe weather, response times for emergency services may be slower than usual. This increased latency can lead to individuals being stuck for extended periods, a situation that can quickly escalate from inconvenient to life-threatening.

Stocking Up and Staying Home

His advice for the best course of action? Avoid unnecessary travel altogether. Beckom suggests residents should stockpile home necessities before the weather takes a turn for the worse. For those who must venture out, he recommends carrying blankets and warm drinks, such as coffee or hot cocoa, in their vehicles. The threat of being stranded for hours in the cold is not to be taken lightly, especially for those individuals with preexisting health conditions.

Lessons from the Past

Reflecting on past winter incidents, Beckom recalls situations where a lack of proper precautions led to accidents, sometimes tragic. He implores the public to heed these warnings and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. The risks, he stresses, are simply too high to dismiss.