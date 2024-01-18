Bracewell LLP Bolsters Tax Department with New Partner, Jennifer Speck

Bracewell LLP, a law firm with a focus on the energy, infrastructure, finance, and technology industries, has announced the addition of Jennifer Speck as a partner in its Houston-based tax department. Speck, known for her expertise in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage industry, strengthens the team with her experience in tax and regulatory compliance, having previously held the position of senior manager at Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC.

Bringing Energy Transition Expertise

Speck is not just recognized for her regulatory prowess. She also brings to the table a robust understanding of energy transition projects, including wind, solar, and clean fuel endeavors. Her ability to advise clients on qualifying for, and monetizing, energy transition tax incentives is a key attribute that sets her apart. These skills, coupled with her extensive experience in the industry, make her an invaluable addition to the Bracewell team.

Enhancing Bracewell's Service Capability

The appointment of Speck is set to enhance the firm's service capabilities in the energy transition area substantially. Bracewell, known for its innovative approaches to energy transition projects and transactions, has a sterling reputation in developments related to solar, onshore and offshore wind power generation, and carbon capture utilization and storage. With Speck on board, the firm is poised to fortify its standing in the industry.

Praise and Expectations

Elizabeth L. McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department, and Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp have both expressed enthusiasm about Speck's addition to the team. McGinley praised Speck's expertise in critical tax credits, while Bopp highlighted her experience with energy transition tax credits. Speck, a graduate of Northeastern State University and The University of Tulsa College of Law, is eager to aid the firm's clients in reaching their energy transition goals.