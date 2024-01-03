Boy Scouts of America Revamps Coin Collecting Merit Badge: A New Horizon for Young Numismatists

Boy Scouts of America’s advancement committee, in a significant move, has revamped the Coin Collecting Merit Badge requirements, marking the first major revision since the mid-2000s. The changes, led by George Cuhaj, Tom Dodson, and Jeffrey Swindling, aim to enrich the coin collecting experience of scouts by introducing recent U.S. Mint circulating coin series while still recognizing older coins in circulation.

Unlocking a New World of Coin Collecting

The updated Coin Collecting Merit Badge requirements, established first in 1938, now necessitate scouts to collect specific coins from various eras and elucidate their significance or differences. The scouts are required to compile one-cent coins spanning from 1959-2008 and 2010-present, while also explaining the distinct one-cent coins from 2009. They are also tasked with amassing five-cent coins from 1959-2003 and 2006-present, accompanied by an explanation for the five-cent coins from 2004-2005.

Furthermore, the requirements include the collection of 10-cent coins from 1965-present, an assortment of 25-cent coins from different commemorative programs, a half-dollar coin from 1965-present, and dollar coins from various design groups.

Scouts Going Global

Beyond the borders, scouts are also challenged to collect world coins and paper money from at least seven different countries, tokens, medals, and even participate in a virtual exhibit. The updated merit badge aims to provide the scouts an opportunity to delve into potential employment or hobby interests through adult-guided learning.

With 138 Badges, Scouts have a Broad Range of Interests to Pursue

Currently, the Boy Scouts of America offer 138 different merit badge subjects, enabling scouts to explore a wide array of fields. The revisions to the Coin Collecting Merit Badge not only enhance their learning experience but also keep them abreast of the latest changes in the world of numismatics, making them more informed and aware citizens of the world.