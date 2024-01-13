Bowie City Council Tables Approval Amidst Property Owner’s Concerns

In a city council meeting in Bowie, local property owner George Clay raised significant concerns regarding the planned Allsup’s store and truck stop. The establishment, under the development of BW Gas and Convenience Retail LLC, is set to rise at the intersection of State Highway 59 and U.S. 287. This notable location was once home to the Jim Bowie Restaurant until it fell victim to a destructive fire.

Concerns Raised Over Property Proximity

Clay, whose property shares a border with the intended site of the Allsup’s stop, voiced potential problems that could arise due to the store’s close proximity. His concerns mainly revolve around issues such as noise and lighting that might affect his property. Additionally, he questioned the legality of the rezoning process that altered the property’s designation to light industrial, a considerable change from its previous state.

Public Meeting: A Decision to Table the Replat Approval

The raised issues initiated a public meeting where the council, after substantial discussion and public involvement, decided to table the replat approval. This significant move means the approval of the replat request, which aims to consolidate four lots into one, is put on hold until further notice. A follow-up meeting, set for January 17 at 6 p.m., has been specifically scheduled to address this replat approval.

Preliminary Work Begins Amidst Controversy

Even with the pending replat approval, preliminary dirt work has already commenced on the proposed site of the Allsup’s store. This early stage of construction has begun following the closure of the land deal, further stoking the flames of the ongoing controversy.