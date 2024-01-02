Boulder Valley School District Invites Public to Review New Learning Materials

The Boulder Valley School District is providing an opportunity for parents, staff members, and the community to examine proposed learning materials for high school math, K-12 health, and middle and high school world language curriculums. These materials will be accessible for review at the Boulder Valley Education Center located at 6500 Arapahoe Road, Boulder, by appointment.

Staggered Review Periods

The review periods for these materials are staggered. The high school math materials will be available from January 8 to January 19, health materials from January 16 to February 5, and world languages materials from February 5 to February 23.

How to Schedule an Appointment

Those interested in reviewing the materials or accessing digital versions are directed to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be arranged by contacting Lisa Chinnery via her email address. The Boulder Valley School District is actively encouraging participation in this review process.

A Step Towards Enhanced Learning

This initiative by the Boulder Valley School District presents an opportunity for all stakeholders to engage in the academic process. By opening these materials for review, they are fostering transparency and inviting valuable feedback that could potentially enhance the learning experience for students across varied disciplines.