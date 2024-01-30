Boulder Dog Attack: Owner Critically Injured, Investigation Underway

In an unusual and tragic incident in Boulder, Colorado, a man was critically injured in a severe dog attack. The attack, initiated by the man's own 8-year-old American bulldog, didn't remain confined to their home but spilled onto the streets, shocking onlookers and alarming local residents.

Neighbors Intervene Amid Attack

As the attack unfolded, the man's neighbors, witnessing the horrific scene, rushed to his aid. Among them was Shawn David West, who, in a desperate attempt to halt the attack, resorted to stabbing the dog with kitchen knives. Former EMT Madeleine Gagne also stepped in, providing immediate medical assistance to the critically injured owner.

Police Response and Subsequent Developments

The Boulder Police Department, under the leadership of Interim Police Chief Stephen Redfearn, responded promptly. Dashcam footage released by the police department showed the dog attacking one of the responding officers. The dog was shot multiple times by the officer in self-defense and to protect the victim. Despite being stabbed, shocked with a Taser, and shot multiple times, the dog continued its attack, showcasing an unusual level of aggression. It was later euthanized by Boulder Animal Control due to the severity of its injuries.

Investigation into Dog's Aggression

The motives behind the dog's violent behavior remain a mystery, with no prior reports of aggression from the dog. A necropsy will be performed to investigate if the dog had any illnesses such as rabies or a brain tumor, or had ingested something toxic leading to the violent outburst. Redfearn emphasized that such levels of aggression are rare and urged dog owners to be vigilant, advising them to seek professional help if they notice significant behavioral changes in their pets.

While the owner remains in critical condition, he is stable and expected to recover. The incident is a stark reminder of the over 4.5 million dog bites that occur annually in the U.S, with only a small fraction resulting in critical injuries. The Boulder Police Department expressed deep sympathy for all involved, including the injured officer, and commended the community's quick response and bravery.