Boston Township Home Tops Summit County Sales at $2.75M

An opulent abode nestled within Boston Township emerged as the leading property sale in Summit County for the week of October 31, 2023. The property fetched a princely sum of $2,750,000, as per the latest report from the Summit County Fiscal Office. Located within the charming locale of the Village of Peninsula in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the captivating retreat sprawls over a 22.02-acre lot.

Aesthetic Grandeur and Pristine Comfort

This 6,187 square-foot residence, constructed in 2012, is a testament to modern architecture and lavish living. It offers four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and a commodious three-car garage. Famed luxury home builder Steve Moore is the craftsman behind this remarkable edifice, which is bathed in natural light and adorned with exquisite wood details. These include flooring, ceiling beams, and window frames that add a touch of rustic elegance.

Indoor Highlights

The main floor of the residence houses a great room, made even grander by floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a panoramic view of the tranquil waters outside. A wood-burning stone fireplace adds to the room’s cozy ambiance. The chef’s kitchen is a culinary enthusiast’s dream, equipped with a functional island, wooden cabinetry, a stone bar, and a designated eating area. The owners’ suite, also on the main floor, boasts a deck with mesmerizing water views and an en suite bathroom complete with heated floors, a soaking tub, and a wet bar.

Additional Amenities and Outdoor Features

The residence also includes an office, a mudroom, and a heated garage for the homeowners’ convenience. The lower level houses a fourth bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room with a stone fireplace, an exercise room, and patio access. Outdoor amenities are aplenty, with multiple decks, a patio fitted with a hot tub area, seating around a firepit, a half-size basketball court, a storage shed, and stone walls sourced from the Jackson County Jail enriching the property’s appeal.

This extraordinary property is a blend of luxury and comfort, offering an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Summit County. The provided photos offer a glimpse into this architectural marvel and its captivating surroundings.