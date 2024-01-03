en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Boston Solar and Energizer Solar Partner to Energize Renewable Energy Solutions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Boston Solar and Energizer Solar Partner to Energize Renewable Energy Solutions

Renewable energy champion, SinglePoint Inc., through its subsidiary, Boston Solar, has announced an illustrious partnership with the world-renowned brand, Energizer Solar. Marking Energizer Solar’s maiden venture into the U.S. market, Boston Solar has been named the first U.S. partner for the brand. The collaboration is set to introduce Energizer Solar’s cutting-edge renewable energy solutions, commencing with their home battery solution, to the American market.

Powerhouse Collaboration at the Forefront of Renewable Energy

This partnership symbolizes a significant leap in the renewable energy sector, amalgamating Boston Solar’s solar energy prowess with Energizer Solar’s avant-garde energy storage technology. Both companies have a mutual commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and environmental stewardship, a dedication that will undoubtedly be strengthened through this collaboration. Boston Solar has, since its inception in 2011, installed a multitude of residential and commercial solar arrays, predominantly in Massachusetts.

Training and Onboarding to Deliver Superior Service

As part of the partnership, Boston Solar’s sales and installation teams will undergo comprehensive training and onboarding, guaranteeing the highest standards of service. Energizer Solar’s product suite spans a diverse range of energy storage systems designed to cater to varying customer needs and preferences, ensuring that the partnership is well-equipped to meet any demand.

Optimism for a Sustainable Future

SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston expressed buoyant optimism about the growth potential this partnership brings to the market and its role in steering society towards a sustainable future. The collaboration marks an important chapter in the story of renewable energy, positioning Boston Solar as a key player in the evolving landscape of renewable energy as we move into 2024 and beyond.

0
United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
13 seconds ago
U.S. Representatives Question EPA's Proposed SCCAP Rule
U.S. Representatives, under the leadership of Congressman August Pfluger, have voiced their apprehension over the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention (SCCAP) rule. The congressmen argue that the new rule could potentially hamper domestic manufacturing, compromise national security, and stifle American innovation. Concerns over EPA’s SCCAP Rule The proposed SCCAP
U.S. Representatives Question EPA's Proposed SCCAP Rule
Initiative Brewing Co. Unveils Non-DenominationALE: A Barleywine-Style Ale with a Twist
1 min ago
Initiative Brewing Co. Unveils Non-DenominationALE: A Barleywine-Style Ale with a Twist
Indiana High School Graduation Rates Climb to Nearly 89% in 2023
1 min ago
Indiana High School Graduation Rates Climb to Nearly 89% in 2023
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
16 seconds ago
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
32 seconds ago
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
Court Rules Sleeping Berth Time for Truck Drivers Must Be Compensated
36 seconds ago
Court Rules Sleeping Berth Time for Truck Drivers Must Be Compensated
Latest Headlines
World News
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
16 seconds
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
32 seconds
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
33 seconds
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
59 seconds
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
2 mins
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
2 mins
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
3 mins
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
3 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
33 seconds
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
42 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
44 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app