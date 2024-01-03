Boston Solar and Energizer Solar Partner to Energize Renewable Energy Solutions

Renewable energy champion, SinglePoint Inc., through its subsidiary, Boston Solar, has announced an illustrious partnership with the world-renowned brand, Energizer Solar. Marking Energizer Solar’s maiden venture into the U.S. market, Boston Solar has been named the first U.S. partner for the brand. The collaboration is set to introduce Energizer Solar’s cutting-edge renewable energy solutions, commencing with their home battery solution, to the American market.

Powerhouse Collaboration at the Forefront of Renewable Energy

This partnership symbolizes a significant leap in the renewable energy sector, amalgamating Boston Solar’s solar energy prowess with Energizer Solar’s avant-garde energy storage technology. Both companies have a mutual commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and environmental stewardship, a dedication that will undoubtedly be strengthened through this collaboration. Boston Solar has, since its inception in 2011, installed a multitude of residential and commercial solar arrays, predominantly in Massachusetts.

Training and Onboarding to Deliver Superior Service

As part of the partnership, Boston Solar’s sales and installation teams will undergo comprehensive training and onboarding, guaranteeing the highest standards of service. Energizer Solar’s product suite spans a diverse range of energy storage systems designed to cater to varying customer needs and preferences, ensuring that the partnership is well-equipped to meet any demand.

Optimism for a Sustainable Future

SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston expressed buoyant optimism about the growth potential this partnership brings to the market and its role in steering society towards a sustainable future. The collaboration marks an important chapter in the story of renewable energy, positioning Boston Solar as a key player in the evolving landscape of renewable energy as we move into 2024 and beyond.